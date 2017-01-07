Ordinances – CITY OF MAPLE PLAIN COUNTY OF HENNEPIN STATE OF MINNESOTA ORDINANCE NO. 287 AN ORDINANCE ADOPTING AND AMENDING THE CABLE TELEVISION FRANCHISE GRANTED BY THE LAKE MINNETONKA COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION

WHEREAS, on or about May 20, 2014, the Lake Minnetonka Communications Commission (LMCC), on behalf of its member municipalities (the cities of Deephaven, Excelsior, Greenwood, Independence, Maple Plain, Minnetonka Beach, Shorewood, Spring Park, Woodland, St. Bonifacius, Long Lake, Minnesota), renewed the Cable Television Franchise (LMCC Franchise) with Mediacom Minnesota LLC (Mediacom) to provide cable services and to maintain and operate a cable system within the LMCCs franchise area; and

WHEREAS, on September 28, 2015, the City of Maple Plain, Minnesota (City) issued a notice of withdrawal from the LMCC, with the intended effective date of the withdrawal to be December 31, 2016; and

WHEREAS, the City and Mediacom have reached agreement on the terms and conditions of a new cable television franchise.

NOW THEREFORE, the City of Maple Plain, Minnesota hereby ordains:

1. The City hereby adopts by reference the LMCC Franchise.

2. The LMCC Franchise shall remain in full force and effect until the date on which the Citys withdrawal from the LMCC is complete (Withdrawal Date).

3. Effective upon the Withdrawal Date, the LMCC Franchise is hereby automatically amended by striking all of its contents and in its place inserting the new cable franchise attached hereto as Exhibit A (2017 Mediacom Franchise).

4. From and after the Withdrawal Date the 2017 Mediacom Franchise shall supersede and replace the LMCC Franchise and any previous franchise granted to Mediacom to own, operate and maintain a cable system within the City.

5. This Ordinance is effective immediately upon passage and publication.

Jerry Young,

Mayor

Robert Schoen,

City Administrator

Published in

The Pioneer

January 7, 2017

637797