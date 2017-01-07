WHPS report for Dec. 21 to Dec. 28

Dec 21.

A property owner at County Road 90 and Quass Cut Off in Independence reported snowmobilers were driving back and forth across his alfalfa field and not following the snowmobile trail along the ditch of his field. Three snowmobilers were found riding off the trail, who did not realize they could not ride in the field. They were advised they needed to stay on the posted and marked trail and that riding on the alfalfa field with the small amount of snow could damage the crop for the next season. All three drivers were apologetic.

A resident at 4900 Highway 12 in Maple Plain reported possible mail theft. A credit statement that was mailed on Dec. 4 had not been received. She did not find fraudulent charges on her credit card or bank account.

WHPS and assisting police departments responded to a silent panic alarm at the Bank of Maple Plain. Management walked outside to the police advising them everything was okay. A new employee had accidently pulled the alarm and set it off.

A caller at County Road 11 and Lake Haughey Road in Independence reported that a motorist was changing a tire in a bad spot. The area was checked and the vehicle was gone.

A 17-year-old driver from Independence was texting on her phone while stopped for the stoplight at Baker Park Road and Highway 12 in Maple Plain. The officer stepped out of his squad car, walked over to the passenger’s door of her car and stood there and watched her texting. She did not see the officer and was startled when she looked up and saw him standing there. Officer told her that once the light turned green, to pull thru the intersection and stop on the roadside. The squad car was behind her vehicle with the red lights activated. The officer walked up to her car and waited for her to roll down her window as she was talking on her phone. She lowered the phone, did not disconnect the phone call and the officer asked her to hang it up. The driver stated at the stoplight she was sending a message to her friend and was “snapchatting.” The texting law was explained to her and she was issued a citation for “Provisional license violations-use of cell phone while driving.” Her father was contacted and the officer explained the situation to him and that she would be getting a ticket.

Dec. 22

A resident of the 5500 block of Joyce Street in Maple Plain reported during the night someone went through her husband’s unlocked truck. Nothing was taken from the truck but the clothes inside and the items from the glovebox were thrown around and it was obvious that someone was looking for something.

A resident at 2900 Lindgren Lane in Independence reported overnight someone had stolen items from their two vehicles that were unlocked and parked in their driveway. Stolen items included money, a package and a black Gerber folding knife that was also a money clip. The case is under investigation.

A resident at 2800 Lindgren Lane in Independence reported theft from an unlocked truck that occurred during the night. Stolen items include a wallet, credit card, cash, a black backpack with yellow piping around the edges, silver dog tag with the name “Oakley” engraved with the resident’s phone number and a small black leather bag containing shaving items. A neighbor found the wallet, credit cards and ID cards in the middle of a cul-de-sac. No suspects were found and the case is under investigation.

A vehicle near County Road 92 S. and Highway 12 in Independence pulled out into the intersection, did not see the westbound vehicle and was struck in the rear passenger side of the vehicle. The motorist admitted fault to causing the crash and not seeing the vehicle. No injuries were sustained and both vehicles were drivable.

A vehicle at County Road 110 and County Road 6 in Independence was stopped for a loud muffler and improper functioning lights. The driver, William Todd Sincheff, 63, of Mound, submitted a breath test that resulted in .08 percent Breath Alcohol Concentration. Sincheff was arrested for Fourth Degree DWI, Possession of Small Amount of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Passenger John Steven Moot, 57, from Maple Plain was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Dec. 23

A resident at 6400 Hillstrom Rd. in Independence reported a vehicle was parked at the end of a driveway for the last five minutes. Officer located a male standing in the yard looking at the camper next to the house because he thought it was for sale. The camper was not for sale, nor was it parked in a place indicating it would be for sale. The male had a very strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from him and handed his driver’s license to the officer when he requested for it. The male then took off in his vehicle and would not stop for approximately three miles with the squad and its red lights and siren on in pursuit. Neal Alan Prior, 56, from Minneapolis submitted a breath sample which resulted in .20 percent Breath Alcohol Concentration. Prior was arrested, charged and booked into Hennepin County Jail for “Felony Flee in Motor Vehicle and Third Degree DWI.

Dec. 24

Vinland National Center at 3576 Ihduhapi Trail in Independence reported a male was unconscious. Loretto Fire and North Memorial Ambulance Paramedics assisted and the male was transported to the hospital.

A resident at 5200 Manchester Dr. in Maple Plain reported a child custody dispute. The ex-husband did not drop off their child and it was her weekend per the child custody agreement. Arrangements were made to drop off the child.

A resident at 1000 Polo Club Rd. in Independence reported a stray cat has been hanging around their house and bothering their dog. No homeowners in the immediate area stated the cat was theirs and did not recognize it. The cat did not have tags and appeared to be a barn cat.

A resident at 5300 Joyce Street in Maple Plain had dropped their key in their garage and could not find it. Police assisted and found it under the stairs.

Dec. 25

At 3:44 a.m., a caller near Copeland Road and Highway 12 in Independence reported a vehicle in the ditch, no damage was found. The driver had a tow responding and did not need further assistance. No injuries.

At 4:26 a.m., there was a report of a vehicle in the ditch at County Road 92 and Lake Sarah Road in Independence. The driver had a tow coming and did not need further assistance. There was a small paint scratch on the passenger side of the vehicle from a street sign. No injuries.

At 7:57 a.m., a caller reported flames seen across the lake in the Fern Drive area of Independence. Police found a small recreational fire coming from the residence of 5200 Sunset Ln. The homeowner was tending the fire and stated he was burning some small sticks and everything was under control. Loretto Fire Department was canceled.

A resident at 5100 Independence Street in Independence reported a possible heart attack, the victim was light headed and cold. North Memorial transported him to the hospital.

Dec. 26

At 12:56 a.m. an officer found a vehicle in the cemetery in the southeast corner of County Road 90 and Highway 12 in Independence. The driver, Alex Howard Stark, 18, from Maple Plain was issued a citation for “Small Amount Marijuana in Motor Vehicle” and “Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.” Passenger was a 16-year-old female juvenile from Mound. Her parents were called and they were unaware their daughter was out of the house. The juvenile was transported to WHPS office, issued a citation for “Curfew Violation” and was released to her parents.

A caller near Main Street and Maple in Maple Plain reported a garbage truck had snagged a power line and the lines were sparking. XCEL was notified and responded. MPFD was assisted by coning off the area. It appeared the power line had been brought down by a tree branch during the storm the night before and was across the road.

A resident at 3400 Lake Haughey Rd. in Independence reported his two vehicles slid off the road. They did not need assistance, they were going to call a tow truck when the sand truck goes through.

A caller near 2400 Copeland Rd. in Independence reported an unoccupied vehicle in the ditch, down in the steep ravine area. No damage reported.

A caller reported a plugged storm drain at Highway 12 and Baker Park Road in Maple Plain that was backed up and causing ice on the roadway. MN DOT was contacted and heavily salted the intersection.

A vehicle was parked and darked out alongside the church near 5000 Main Street in Maple Plain around 11:26 p.m. Contact was made with the driver who was playing Pokémon.

Dec. 27

A caller requested a welfare check on a co-worker that had not shown up for work. Officers gained access to the apartment at 1800 Newport Street in Maple Plain and found the 64-year-old female was deceased. Nothing suspicious was found in the apartment. Medical Examiner responded and will complete an autopsy.

A driver was stopped at the stop sign while northbound on Budd Avenue at Highway 12. The driver attempted to cross Highway 12, suddenly stopped in the middle of the eastbound lane as she noticed she was pulling out in front of a westbound vehicle. In a panic to get out of the eastbound lane she put her car in reverse without noticing a vehicle had pulled in behind her. She struck the vehivle behind her. No injuries.

A caller at 2900 Copeland Rd. in Independence reported snow was pushed under the neighbor’s fence damaging it. The resident admitted he should not have piled the snow that close and would not do it anymore.

The stop sign at Joyce Street and Bryant Street was facing the wrong direction. The stop sign had slid down the pole and was now facing traffic on Bryant Street instead of Joyce Street. Public Works was notified to fix the sign.

Dec. 28

A resident at 1800 Newport Street in Maple Plain reported a resident let two people inside the building and a short time after they kicked the door in to an apartment. Two males in the apartment had permission to be in there. They had accidently broken the key off inside the lock of the door and they ended up having to kick the door in. The property manager was with them and stated it was OK to break the door.

A driver was traveling east on Highway 12 near Copeland Road in Independence and traffic began to slow fast in front of him. He was just about stopped when the truck behind him, swerved to the left and side swiped the driver’s side of his car leaving scratches and ripping the mirror off. No injuries.