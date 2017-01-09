Georgianna L. Stibal, age 68 of Chaska, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2016 at St. Gertrude’s Health and Rehabilitation Center in Shakopee.

Memorial service Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia with Rev. Jon Tolly officiating; gathering of family and friends from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.

Georgianna was born on May 17, 1948 in Minneapolis, the daughter of Sylvester and Marjorie (Sohns) Ries. On February 13, 1971, Georgianna was united in marriage to Joe Stibal at St. Victoria Catholic Church in Victoria.

Georgianna was a lifelong nurse, spending 36 years at Waconia Ridgeview Hospital before retiring due to personal health issues. Her lasting gift was her selfless and loving devotion to the care of her many patients and their families.

Georgianna enjoyed playing cards, puzzles, and attending theater productions of all kinds. However, she was most at home when she was on the water, boating and fishing with her family.

Georgianna was preceded in death by her parents Sylvester and Marjorie Ries; sister Sandra Ries; father-in-law and mother-in-law Thomas and Harriet Stibal; sister-in-law Shirley Stibal.

Georgianna is survived by her loving family: beloved husband Joe Stibal; son Paul Stibal of Chanhassen; daughter Kari (Jonathan) Stibal-Braverman of Chaska; her precious grandchildren Sophia and Benjamin Braverman; brothers Robert (Dorothy) Ries of Bemidji, Ronald (Robin) Ries of Pequot Lakes, Daniel (Ruth) Ries of Kewaskum, WI; sister Cheryl (Ross) Anderson of Winsted; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Tom (Jean) Stibal of Bloomington, Gary (Dee) Stibal of Hutchinson, Bill (Jan) Stibal of Hutchinson, Bruce Stibal of Colorado Springs, CO, Keith Stibal of Litchfield; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the caring staffs at Ridgeview Medical Center, Abbott Northwestern Hospital, and St Gertrude’s Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com.