Orono girls meet defeat

By MIKE ANDREW

FOR THE PIONEER Anna Hughes (5) of Orono had a breakout game against Elk River, establishing a defensive presence for the Spartans. (Submitted photo)

After starting the year with eight straight wins, Orono’s Lady Spartans lost two tough contests in the Park Center Invitational.

In the first game, the shorthanded Spartans faced off against an experienced Champlin Park team. Two of Orono’s senior captains were unavailable for the game, as well as Head Coach Lavesa Glover, who was out with the flu.

The game was close early on as the Raiders controlled the pace and looked to force Orono out of its comfort zone on offense.

Orono committed 10 first half turnovers and Champlin took full advantage. Stretching the lead to as many as 22 points, the Raiders were able to manage the game and hand Orono its first loss of the season, 65-49.

Leading the way for Champlin was junior star Erica Hicks who finished with 32 points.

For Orono, Tori Andrew had 17 and Madeline Loder 13, while Natalie Smaron led all with 10 rebounds.

Orono turned right around and played senior-laden Elk River 24 hours later.

The Elks came into the game 8-0, ranked third in AAAA and feature five senior starters.

The game also featured the state’s leading scorer, Elk River’s Gabi Haack, who has been averaging 30.5 points per game, the state’s leading three-point shooter, Orono’s Tori Andrew and the state’s leading rebounder, Natalie Smaron of Orono.

Given all of the Elk’s experience, Elk River was a prohibitive favorite.

Unlike the night before where the Spartans seemed lost and uninspired on defense at times, against Elk River, Orono played with great energy throughout.

Setting the early tone was Orono’s Anna Hughes, who had two steals and four rebounds in the game’s early moments. Hughes finished with eight rebounds and a team-high three steals.

“Anna Hughes has been fantastic for us,” Coach Glover said. “Her defense is fantastic and she is surprising people and possibly herself with her ability to put the ball in the basket.”

The teams traded leads in the first half and Elk River led by one at the break.

Throughout the second half, the teams continued to fight. The game was a three-point contest when Orono’s Andrew was whistled for her fourth foul with just over eight minutes to play.

Andrew and Haack had been cancelling one another out for most of the game, however, as soon as Andrew went to the bench, Haack went on a quick nine-point personal scoring run.

When Glover put her captain back in just two minutes later, the lead was 12. The Spartans fought to as close as four, but ultimately lost 65-59, as the experienced Elks held on.

“Going forward, I hope that we continue to grow,” Coach Glover said. “We need to make sure that we do things the right way and focus on doing our best every day.”