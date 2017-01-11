Boys basketball gets big wins over break

Max Bjorklund puts up a three-point shot against Rocori. The spartans defeated Rocori 81-76. (Submitted photo)

On Dec. 29, the Orono boys basketball team took on the Rocori Spartans in the Granite City Classic at St. Cloud State University.The Orono squad started out slow, but were able to keep themselves in the game thanks to three three-point baskets by junior Griffin Sage.The Rocori squad played solid defense and made the Spartans work for every point and rebound.At the 13-minute mark the Spartans held a 17-11 advantage.Rocori was able to cause three consecutive turnovers, causing Orono to fall behind 21–17.Orono started to get into foul trouble with senior Jack Anderson, senior Noel Mshihiri and junior Jarvis Thomas all picking up their second foul of the half.However, following a Thomas Lecy three and a Bjorklund steal and lay-up, Orono regained the lead 21–17.The game remained close following three-pointers from Sage and sophomore Blake O’Connor.The Spartans clung to a 29-27 lead, as Rocori continued their strong defense and solid shooting to take back the lead 33-31.Anderson hit a three followed by another Sage three to take the Spartans to a 43-41 lead.Thomas then picked up his third foul, which Rocori answered with making both free throws to make the score 43-43 at the halfway point.The second half continued to be a struggle for the Orono, when they fell behind by seven.However, the Spartans were able to close the gap to 58-56, until Rocori continued their hot shooting and hit two consecutive three-pointers to rebuild their lead.Orono was able to respond and regained a narrow lead at 65-64, with six minutes remaining in the contest.The game continued to go back and forth up to the final minute.With Orono leading 77-76 and 20 seconds remaining, Anderson hit two free throws to give the Spartans a three-point lead.Orono was able to put a stop on Rocori’s next possession and following two more free throws from Bjorklund the Spartans were able to finish the game on top at 81–76.Orono was led in scoring by Bjorklund with 20 points followed by Sage with 18. The Spartans were led in rebounds by Thomas with 12 and Anderson with eight.

Vs. Lakeville South

Orono’s second contest of the week put them up against the Cougars of Lakeville South.

The game started very physical with both teams playing aggressive defense and rebounding well.

Junior Jarvis Thomas scored seven early points and kept the Spartans within one at 14-13.

The game remained close with Lakeville South holding a slight edge, until junior Thomas Lecy and senior JR Sietz helped tie the score at 25.

The Spartans started to get hot shooting the ball and following two three-pointers from junior Griffin Sage and senior Jack Anderson the Spartans built their lead to make the score 35-26. A powerful dunk by Thomas gave the Orono squad a 37-30 lead and the Spartans were able to build on that margin to enjoy a 41–33 halftime advantage.

In the second half, the Spartans had to play without Thomas as he was injured late in the first half.

Orono came out very aggressive and built on their halftime lead.

Anderson was effective controlling the rebounding and junior Max Bjorklund and Sage added to the Spartan point totals. Junior Colton Codute did another exceptional job of distributing the ball and running the offense. The reserve players for the Spartans also played a key role in maintaining the Orono lead and limited the Cougars offensively.

Orono continued to shoot the ball well leading to their 70-53 lead.

However, the Cougars were not going away and caused three consecutive turnovers, which allowed them to close the gap to eight points with two minutes remaining. Thanks to clutch free throw shooting from Codute, the Spartans were able to hang on for an 87–80 victory.

The scoring was very balanced for the Spartans with six players scoring in double-digits; Sage (14) Bjorklund (13), Codute (13), Thomas (11) and Anderson (11). Orono was led in rebounding by Anderson with 10 and Codute and Mshihiri each with six. Codute led the team in assists with 11.

Coach Wohler was very pleased with the performance of his team. “I thought our energy was much better this game. It was great to see so many guys contribute to help the team. We had six guys in double figures and one with nine. That makes us very tough to guard,” Wohler said.

Orono has three games in the coming week, against Chisago Lakes, Benilde St. Margarets, and St. Paul Central.