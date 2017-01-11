Marty E. Gilbertson, age 89, of Mound, MN, passed away on December 12, 2016.

Born in Minneapolis on December 2, 1927 to Otto and Esther (Duval) Larson. After losing her mother at a very young age, she was raised by her god parents Sven and Esther Lindborg until she was adopted by Alice and Elmer Almquist at age nine.

Survived by her loving children, Mike (Cindy), Gary (Julie), Jim, Mark (Debe); her amazing grandchildren, Jessica, Sarah, Dana, Kurt, Brianna, Autumn and Hailey; sister-in-law Kay; many nieces, nephews, friends and relatives.

Celebration of Life service at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 21, 2017 with visitation one hour prior at the Gillespie Center, 2590 Commerce Blvd, Mound, MN. Memorials to the Marty Gilbertson EOE Scholarship Fund at Mound Westonka High School.