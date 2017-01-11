MWHS wrestlers win at dual meet

The Mound Westonka White Hawks wrestling squad opened the Wright County conference dual meet season with a match on Dec. 15, falling to Dassel Cokato by the score of 55-21. Picking up wins for the White Hawks were freshman Trevor Reedy, sophomore Ben Schmalz, and seniors Neil Schmalz and Ian Rostis.

The White Hawks then traveled to Watertown on Thursday, Dec. 22 and faced Litchfield and New London-Spicer in a double dual. The White Hawks fell to Litchfield in the opener by a score 51-21. Notching victories against Litchfield were Ben Schmalz, Neil Schmalz, junior Conner Clark, and seniors Bobby Kohman and Ian Rostis.

“Litchfield is one of the top AA teams in the state, so to get a few wins was nice for us,” said Head Coach Todd Munsterteiger.

In the finale, the White Hawks rebounded for an exciting 39-36 win over New London-Spicer. Winning by forfeit were eighth grader Owen Rostis, freshmen Noah Lietzau and Ryan Fitz, as well as Ben and Neil Schmalz. Despite the free points, the White Hawks still needed two more wins to secure the victory. Eighth grader Lance Munsterteiger grinded out a 5-2 win, setting the stage for senior Ian Rostis, who needed at least a decision to tie the dual.

Rostis delivered with a second period pin, ensuring a White Hawks victory.

“Both Lance and Ian did their jobs, which is what we need to win duals. We have a relatively young squad, so to get wins like these are huge for us,” said assistant coach Eric Rodelius.

The White Hawks resume action with duals at Robbinsdale Armstrong on Thursday, Jan. 5, and then head north to the Hibbing Duals on Friday, Jan. 6 Start times are 5 p.m. and 4 p.m., respectively.