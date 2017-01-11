White Hawks go on the road, beat Hutchinson

By Bill Latour

FOR THE LAKER

Going on the road in the Wright County Conference is always exciting, but never easy. This week, the White Hawks skaters faced off against the Hutchinson Tigers. This was a game in which the White Hawks dominated in shots on goal, puck possession and in opposition zone time. yet was a back and forth contest that did not secure a win until the final seconds ticked off the clock.

The Tigers struck first but the White Hawks answered. Then, the White Hawks scored again, but it was the Tigers turn to answer. This scenario was played back and forth three times with the scored all knotted up 3-3 after two periods of play.

In the third period, the White Hawks struck quickly with the go-ahead goal in the first minute of play. The team seemed confident and the crowd sensed an onslaught of goals coming. This was not meant to be as the game continued with the White Hawks holding on to a slim one goal lead. The scrappy Tigers pulled their goaltender with approximately a minute and half left to play. A faceoff in the White Hawks zone, with only six seconds left to play, still had the game in doubt. A sigh of relief was exhaled as the horn sounded and our White Hawks secured their first conference victory of the season.

The JV team also beat Hutchinson. This marks the first time this season both JV and Varsity won on the same night.

Weekly Highlights:

– Senior captain Michael Niederer notches the team’s second hat-trick of the season.

– Senior captain defenseman Patrick Kelly recorded three assists.

– Senior forward Blake Hildahl records one goal and two assists.

– Junior forward Torsten Lee records two assists.

– As a team the White Hawks outshot the Tigers 38-21.

Coaches Corner:

“It was a good team win against Hutchinson,” Head Coach Doug Runke said. “The goal was to limit their shots on net from their average of 35+ to under 25 in this game by playing sound defense, blocking shots, and getting our forecheck going. The guys were able to keep them to 21 shots and control play for the most part. Even when they scored some big goals to stay in the game, we came right back at them to regain the lead. We were definitely helped by a big night from a couple of seniors with Michael Niederer getting the hat-trick, Patrick Kelly with the play maker, and Blake Hildahl the game winner and 2 assists.”