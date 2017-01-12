Young skaters learn from high school hockey players

The Mound Westonka-Watertown Mayer-Southwest Christian Girls hockey team hosted a joint skating event with the Westonka Youth Hockey Association U6 and U8 girls on Dec. 31 at Thaler Arena.

The younger players had an opportunity to participate in skating drills, small-area scrimmages and various games with the high school girls. The U6/U8s were also given a tour of the high school girls’ locker room.

The high school girls autographed a 2016-2017 team panoramic photo for each of the younger girls and raffled off several prizes. This annual event is fun for the girls of all ages.