Medina seeks comprehensive plan approval

BY SUSAN VAN CLEAF

SUN PRESS NEWSPAPERS City Administrator Scott Johnson (left) administers the oath of office to Medina Mayor Bob Mitchell. Voters re-elected him in November. (Sun staff photo by Susan Van Cleaf)

The city of Medina is likely to be one of the first metro area communities to seek Metropolitan Council approval of a draft 2040 comprehensive plan.

City Planner Dusty Finke brought this news to the Medina City Council at its Tuesday, Jan. 3 meeting. He asked the council to begin its review of the draft 2040 plan that evening and then complete the review at the Tuesday, Jan. 17 regular city council meeting.

Finke explained that Medina wants to take advantage of the Metropolitan Council’s reduced population forecasts for the city in 2040. The Met Council is requiring the city to allow and plan for a minimum of 951 new households by 2040. This is a 40 to 50 percent reduction from requirements of Medina’s current comprehensive plan, which spurred rapid, concentrated development of single family housing in the northeast corner of the city.

Under the draft 2040 plan, Medina could spread a smaller amount of housing development over a larger area and minimize problems of concentrated development, such as heavy traffic experienced recently in northeast Medina. Finke said it would benefit the city to begin following the new plan sooner rather than later. The Met Council deadline for submitting draft comprehensive plans for approval is Dec. 2018.

At the Jan. 3 meeting, the City Council also took up other business.

SWEARING IN MAYOR, COUNCILORS

At the start of the meeting, City Administrator Scott Johnson administered oaths of office to Mayor Bob Mitchell and City Councilors John Anderson and Jeff Pederson. This action enabled the council to legally conduct city business. Medina voters re-elected Mitchell, Anderson and Pederson to their respective seats last November.

COMPREHENSIVE PLAN

Planner Finke said the draft 2040 comprehensive plan is the product of a 15-month effort. A comp plan steering committee met 13 times. The committee consisted of citizen volunteers, city staff and two city councilors.

The city also collected citizen feedback at eight community meetings, open houses and Medina Celebration Day. The steering committee completed its work and forwarded it to the Planning Commission, for a December public hearing.

Finke summarized highlights of the draft 2040 plan, which shows a significant reduction in property earmarked for residential development. Some property has been removed from the Metropolitan Urban Service Area and no longer is planned to get access to municipal water and sanitary sewer by 2040. This property now is designated as rural residential and would be served by wells and septic tanks.

Some of the property once designated as residential now is designated as business property, and development of some residential property has been delayed, Finke said. The area south of the Enclave single-family homes and north of Medina road now is earmarked for expanded residential development between Hunter Drive and Brockton Lane.

He said the Met Council is requiring Medina to plan for a minimum of 253 units of higher density housing, which must be situated on eight units per acre. A newly designated high density residential area is planned for the southwest corner of Medina because it would be conveniently located near bus service in Maple Plain and the Maple Plain Park and Ride.

The draft 2040 plan shows an area reserved for future development after 2040 in the vicinity of Loretto near Highway 55 and County Road 19. Medina would plan to build a 500-thousand-gallon water tower at an estimated cost of $1.7 million to serve the area.

The public can view Medina’s complete 2040 Comprehensive Plan at Medina City Hall and online at http://medinamn.us/2040-comprehensive-plan/.

The plan covers much more than land use issues. It has sections on community vision and goals, development activity, demographics, housing needs, plans for sanitary sewers and water supply, transportation, surface water management and parks, trails and open space.

Finke said that Medina is embarking on a lengthy approval process for the draft plan that could take as much as a year.

The city council is scheduled to review the draft on Jan. 17 and direct staff to prepare it for submission to neighboring cities, school districts and watershed districts for comments.

The Met Council requires cities to allow six months for this comment process. Medina city staff will collect comments and then present them to the city council this summer for consideration. Then the council can approve the plan and forward it to the Met Council for its approval.

Two Medina city councilors excused themselves from the city council table on Jan. 3 during a portion of the discussion of the 2040 comp plan. Councilor Kathleen Martin, who is an attorney, said a client of her law firm has an interest in property affected by the plan. Councilor Jeff Pederson asked why the land use classification had been changed for property that has been in his family for more than 60 years.

OTHER

In other business, the city council approved the 2017 appointments, including city council liaisons and city consultants such as city attorney and city engineer. Most appointments are the same as for last year. The council chose City Councilor Pederson to serve as acting mayor, when Mayor Mitchell is absent.

The council reappointed the Crow River News as Medina’s official newspaper for legal notices.

A residential recycling grant agreement with Hennepin County was approved by the council during the Jan. 3 meeting.

The council also accepted a donation from the Hamel Volunteer Fire Department Relief Association and authorized the Hamel Fire Department to use the money for purchasing equipment.

Lastly, the council approved a final change order for remodeling the lower level of Medina City Hall. Total project cost is $245,096.03. Medina’s Planning Department has moved from upstairs to the lower level. The public can park behind City Hall and enter the Planning Department via the former lower level police entrance.