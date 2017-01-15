Royals shine with strong performances

by James Stitt

The Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka gymnastics team competed in a pair of meets last week, winning a triangular at Waconia before defeating four other teams in a home meet.

The Royals started the week with a Jan. 5 triangular at Waconia, where they took on Litchfield and a rising Waconia team. The Wildcats of Waconia took an early lead with a strong start on vault, and though the ‘Cats pushed the Royals for the top spot, Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka held strong and pulled off the victory.

“I was very impressed on how our team didn’t panic when they fell behind after vault,” coach Steven Hangartner. “They really stepped it up on bars. Waconia is very improved team. They have been coached well.”

Waconia placed four of the top six finisher on the vault, but the Royals responded with four of the top five finishes on the bars and five of the top seven. The two squads then split the top eight spots on the beam before stellar performances on the floor exercise for both teams concluded the meet. When the dust settled, the Royals held four of the top six finishes on the floor to win the meet. Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka posted a final score of 139.925, edging out Waconia’s 138.975. Litchfield rounded out the meet with a 123.5.

On vault, Emma Strom scored a team-high 8.95, followed by Grace Wagner (8.6), Kylee Hoese (8.55), Jenna May (8.45) and Paige Thibault (8.435).

Though Waconia’s Katie Fahrenkamp posted the highest score on bars (9.025), the Royals placed in five of the next six spots. Thibault led with a 8.925, followed by Emiline Loehr (8.8), Jenna May (8.4), Strom (8.4) and Hoese (8.325).

Ailsa Gilbert finished second on the beam with a 9.1, followed by Loehr (8.5), Thibault (8.3), Hoese (8.0) and Elsa Thonn (7.275).

Gilbert was then edged out by Waconia’s Fahrenkamp on the floor, as Gilbert’s 9.5 was one point shy of Fahrenkamp. Thibault posted a 9.325, Rosie Unglaub scored a 9.075, Thonn tallied a 9.05 and Wagner recorded an 8.5.

Thibault finished third in all-around standings with 34.975 points.

After the victory in Waconia, the Royals hosted Orono, St. Peter, Apple Valley/Eastview and Litchfield Jan. 7. The Royals took the meet with a score of 139.65, followed by Apple Valley/Eastview’s 135.9, Orono’s 131.25, Litchfield’s 123.2 and St. Peter’s 121.05.

Leanna May led the Royals on the vault with an 8.6, followed by Strom (8.55), Gilbert (8.45), Jenna May (8.4), Thonn (8.3), Wagner (8.3), Ella Blinkhorn (8.25) and Hoese (8.2).

Thibault led all competitors on the bars with a first-place score of 8.75. Loehr finished just behind her with an 8.6, followed by Strom (8.0), Thonn (7.95), Blinkhorn (7.9), Hoese (7.65), Ella May (7.6) and Jenna May (7.45).

Gilbert and Hoese went one-two on the beam with scores of 9.3 and 9.25 respectively. Blinkhorn followed with an 8.65, Thibault scored an 8.6, Ella May tallied an 8.55, Loehr recorded an 8.35, Thonn posted a 7.8 and Wagner rounded out the scores with a 7.45.

The Royals then once again delivered a spectacular show on the floor exercise, taking six of the top eight spots. Gilbert and Unglaub finished first and second with scores of 9.55 and 9.35, followed by Thibault (9.25), Thonn (9.1), Wagner (9.05) Blinkhorn (8.85), Jenna May (8.5) and Taylor Hix (8.3).