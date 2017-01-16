North Shore Gymnastics shines in Bloomington

The North Shore Gymnastics Xcel Gold team poses after competition in Bloomington. (Submitted photo)

North Shore Gymnastics Xcel’s team tumbled into their first competition of the season at the Candyland Challenge in Bloomington. NSGA’s Xcel Gold took fourth place with a score of 102.225.

In the 9-10-year-old-division, Kate Swenson (age 10, Orono) placed third scoring 32.500. Swenson placed first on vault with a score of 8.5 and first on bars with a score of 8.450.

Teammate Morgan Walsh (age 10, Orono) tied for fourth with a 31.6. Walsh placed third on vault with a score of 8.35, third on bars at 8.275 and third on the beam at 7.525.

In the 11-year-old division for Xcel Gold, Isabelle Cox (age 11, Rockford) placed third, scoring 34.2. Cox tied for second on the floor (9.125) and took third on the beam with a score of 8.4. Sydney Smith (age 11, Delano) came in fifth place (33.950) and tied for second on the floor, scoring 9.125.

NSGA’s Xcel Platinum took fifth place scoring a total of 102.150. The team placed fourth on floor at 26.9 and fourth on the beam at 24.525. Lauren Pietrzak (age 14, Greenfield) placed third on vault with a 9.150 for the team.

Xcel Diamond’s were second place with a 98.125. Kendra Johnson (age 17, Montrose) placed second scoring a 32.550. Johnson placed first on vault (8.650), second on floor (9.050) and third on bars (7.500).

Teammate Samantha Kline (age 15, Minnetrista) finished third scoring a 32.5. Kline took second on bars (7.650) and tied for second on vault with a 8.450.

Gabriella Munger (age 15, Plymouth) was second on beam (8.025) and placed fourth all-around (31.700).

Julia Fake (age 14, Delano) finished first on the beam scoring 8.225 and third on the floor (8.825).

North Shore Gymnastics Xcel teams will compete again in Chicago at the Bravo Classic Meet January 19-22.