Uncategorized Over $5,500 raised for WeCAN in Eddie’s Sleepout Published January 16, 2017 at 11:08 am By nbrodzik Eddie Vanecek, right, and Paul Jolicoeur of Eddie’s Auto of Mound presented the proceeds of the annual Eddie’s Sleep Out to Benefit WeCAN to Executive Director Christie Larsen. Despite the cold, snowy weather, the Dec. 16 event raised over $5,500. Larsen was grateful for the donation, which will help support WeCAN programs. For more information on how you can help, call 952-472-0742 or visit wecanmn.org. (Submitted photo)