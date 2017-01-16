White Hawks try for 3 in a row

By Bill Latour

FOR THE LAKER Senior captain Patrick Kelly absorbs a hit from a Providence player. (Submitted photo).

Coming off a big conference victory over Hutchinson, the White Hawks returned home to Thaler Arena, on Tuesday, Jan. 3, looking for a second win a row against the Providence Academy Lions. This was a game the White Hawks dominated from start to finish. They built a commanding 7-0 lead through two periods off of pinpoint passing, great hustle, superb shot selection and a stingy defense that only allowed a total of 10 shots on goal for the entire game.

As sometimes happens in a lopsided game, the loosing team gets frustrated and resorts to chippy play. The frustrated Lion players embodied this as they committed 13 penalties, two of which were majors and included a game misconduct. Fortunately, the White Hawks took the high road and did not retaliate. They simply hurt their opponent where it counts most, on the scoreboard.

On Thursday, Jan. 5 the White Hawks went hunting for their third win in a row against the Minnehaha Academy Redhawks. The White Hawks, dressed in their red jerseys scored first in the first period. The Redhawks, dressed in their white jerseys scored second in the second period. Aided by an empty net goal in the third the Redhawks denied the White Hawks their third win a row by defeating them 4-2.

This game was in striking contrast to the Providence game. Both teams carried themselves with class. The JV team swept the week by beating both Providence Academy and Minnehaha Academy.

Weekly Highlights:

-Sophomore goalie Noah Coley records his first high school shutout versus Providence.

-Senior forward Andrew LaFortune gets the teams third hat trick versus Providence.

-The White Hawks out shot the Providence Lions 44 to 10.

-The White Hawks scored four power play goals versus Providence.

-The White Hawks out shot the Minnehaha Academy Redhawks 36 to 31.

-The White Hawks successfully killed 5 of 5 penalties vs Minnehaha Academy.

Coaches Corner:

“The team played well in both games this week,” Head Coach Doug Runke said. “We’ve continued to take on the challenge of limiting teams to fewer shots than they average on the season. Against Providence we played disciplined and stayed out of the box which worked to our advantage in limiting to them to only 10 shots on goal and scoring four power play goals. Providence has played everyone tight this year and it was big to win and shut them out. In the game against Minnehaha we limited them to their fewest shots on goal all season and played them tight the entire way. Their goalie showed why he is one of the best statistically in the state as we made him work hard but could only capitalize twice.

“The team is continuing to stay positive and work hard against tough competition.“