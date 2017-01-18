OMW boys swim and dive crush records in Richfield

By DAVID MARQUIS

FOR THE PIONEER The boys that broke records at the Thursday home meet against Richfield, pictured left from right: Brendon Prentice, Sig Muller, Will Brenton, Peter Sherek, Andy Kileen and Peter Kasner. (Submitted photo)

The Orono Mound Westonka (OMW) boys swim and dive team continued its dominance in the pool with a sweep of all 12 events against Richfield last Thursday.

The team added to the sweep by setting five pool records and one team record. The boys seemed determined from the outset in their first home meet of the season in front a large local crowd.

The 200-yard medley relay team of seniors Sig Muller and caption Will Brenton, paired with juniors Brendon Prentice and Peter Sherek started out the meet with a pool record time of 1:41.39.

When Muller was asked about how he felt breaking a pool record, he said, “It was awesome. I’ve always tried to get my name up on the that board.”

Senior captain Andy Kileen followed up in the next event, the 200-yard freestyle, with a pool and team record of 1:47.84.

The 200-yard individual medley was won by Sherek.

OMW had a one-two-three finish in the 50-yard freestyle with Prentice leading the way, followed by junior Harry Graham and Muller.

Over at the diving well, senior captain Alex Schrock put up another impressive performance winning the one-meter diving competition. Eighth grader Matthew Watkins and seventh grader Will Petrie also put up points for OMW.

The 100-yard butterfly was taken by Brenton and the 100-yard freestyle by Kileen, in a pool record time of 48.48 seconds.

The grueling 500-yard freestyle was won by sophomore Peter Kasner.

Another pool record fell when the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Prentice, Kileen, Sherek and Kasner posted a winning time of 1:31.02. This inspired Brenton to post a pool record time of 52.14 seconds in the 100-yard backstroke, taking the event.

OMW had another one-two-three finish in the 100-yard breaststroke, led by Prentice followed less than half a second later by Sherek with freshman Calvin Carrison taking third.

The 400-yard freestyle relay team of senior Alec Otteson, Kasner, Kileen and Brenton completed the sweep to end the meet.

“I think the boys put a little extra into this meet, performing in front of the home crowd for the first time this season. We are still recovering from a bout of illness across the team, but as we get everyone well and contributing, we’ll be a formidable opponent wherever we compete,” Coach Pete Buecher said after the meet.

Two days later the team went up against 14 other teams, a mix of AA and A schools, at the University of Minnesota’s Aquatic Center in the Maroon and Gold Invitational. The large gathering of teams required a limit on participants per team with six heats for each event.

Despite not having a full complement of swimmers, Coach Buecher engineered the roster to produce a third place finish.

Highlights of the team at the invitational included a second place finish in the 200-yard medley relay for Brenton, Prentice, Kileen and Sherek.

There was a second place finish for Kileen in the 200-yard individual freestyle, breaking his team record of two days earlier with a time of 1:46.96. Kileen followed this up with a strong 2nd place finish in the 500-yard freestyle.

Brenton took first in the 100-yard backstroke. The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Brenton, Kasner, Sherek and Kileen placed second.

Schrock ensured third place for Orono with his fourth place finish in the diving competition, which was held after the swimming events were completed.

Coach Buecher offered his observation of the team’s performance, “We were honored to be invited based on how we did last year at State. We were able to grab points across the events against some very strong teams.”

The team will be competing next in a conference meet against swimming powerhouse Hutchinson.