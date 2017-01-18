Volunteers sought for Minnehaha Creek Watershed board

The Hennepin County Board of Commissioners will accept applications for two vacancies on the Minnehaha Creek Watershed District Board.

The terms for current members Pamela Blixt and Richard Miller are expiring. Blixt has not yet decided if she will seek reappointment; Miller will seek reappointment.

This board coordinates the management of water and related land resources in the watershed that drains into Lake Minnetonka and Minnehaha Creek.

The cities of Excelsior, Greenwood, Long Lake, Minnetonka Beach, Mound, Orono, St. Bonifacius, Spring Park, Tonka Bay and Wayzata lie entirely within the district. Portions of Deephaven, Edina, Golden Valley, Hopkins, Independence, Maple Plain, Medina, Minneapolis, Minnetonka, Minnetrista, Plymouth, Richfield, St. Louis Park, Shorewood and Woodland are also in the district.

Members serve three-year terms. A watershed district board member may not be a public officer of the county, state or federal government and must be a resident of the district.

The application deadline is Thursday, Feb. 23. Interviews will be scheduled upon approval of the county board 2017 meeting calendar.

Meetings are 6:45 p.m. the fourth Thursday of each month at the district office.

For more information and to apply online, visit hennepin.us/advisoryboards.

For more information on the watershed district, visit minnehahacreek.org.