White Hawks split duals as brothers reach milestones

The Mound Westonka White Hawks wrestling team went 3-3 over the weekend, picking up a pair of wins in a non-conference triangular, and going 1-3 at the Hibbing Duals for a sixth place finish. Brothers Neil and Ben Schmalz after earning their 60th and 100th career victories. (Submitted photo)

On Thursday, Jan. 5, the White Hawks traveled to Robbinsdale Armstrong High School to take on the host Falcons as well as the Andover Huskies. The White Hawks defeated Andover in a barn-burner by the score of 39-36. Senior Ian Rostis needed a win for the dual meet victory, and once again came through with a third period pin for win. In the final round, the White Hawks defeated Robbinsdale Armstrong 48-30. Claiming victoires for the White Hawks were Tyler Stevenson, Owen Rostis, Trevor Reedy, Brock Munsterteiger, Ben Schmalz, Neil Schmalz, Bobby Kohmann and Bobby Sweet.

“It was nice to get a couple of wins heading into the weekend tournament, and seeing what kind of a dual meet team we have,” said Head Coach Todd Munsterteiger.

The White Hawks then headed north to the Hibbing Duals on Friday, Jan. 6 and Saturday, Jan. 7. The White Hawks went 1-1 in pool play, defeating Nashwauk Keewatin-Greenway 52-12, and falling to Bertha Hewitt Verndale-Parkers Prairie 36-25. On Saturday, the White Hawks went 0-2, falling to Chisago Lakes 43-30 and Hibbing 55-16 for a sixth place finish.

“We always have close duals with Chisago Lakes, but can never quite beat them. We had a good weekend overall and are getting better in every dual,” said Assistant Coach Eric Rodelius. Going 3-1 over the weekend were Schmalz, Sweet and Rostis. JV champions were Ethan Devore, Lance Munsterteiger, Dylan Albert, Ryan Lezer and Kris Kurtz.



Schmalz Brothers’ reach milestones together

Sophomore Ben Schmalz and senior Neil Schmalz both reached career victory milestones on Thursday, Jan. 5, with wins over their Andover opponents. Ben earned his 60th win and Neil notched his 100th career victory. Both milestones are recognized by the media outlet “The Guillotine”, and the brothers were presented with a t-shirt and patch, respectively, as tokens of their achievement.

“It’s pretty neat for brothers to hit those on the same evening. Ben and Neil are hard workers and talented wrestlers,” added Rodelius.