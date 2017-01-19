MWHS Nordic struggles in Bloomington

The Mound Westonka boys and girls Nordic ski team competed in a classic ski race on Jan. 5 at Hyland Lake Park Reserve in Bloomington. The boys varsity team faltered after top White Hawk skier, senior Noah Brammer, was forced off the trail when a racer from St. Paul Central fell right in front of him. Brammer rolled off the trail into an icy ditch, breaking a pole, but otherwise remaining uninjured. Brammer climbed out of the ditch and managed to finish the race with one pole. Top 10 finishes for the White Hawk boys were Charlie Reinhardt (eighth) and Matt Humbert (ninth) , finishing a mere two seconds apart with 5km times of 15:24 and 15:26 respectively.

The White Hawk girls were missing two of their top skiers for this race, giving a varsity race opportunity to rookie skiers Lauren Lachenmayer, Emma Kerr and Ava Wagner. Top White Hawk finisher for the ladies was junior Calli Battis finishing the 5km race with a time of 23:06. The Mesabi invite originally scheduled for Jan. 7 in Biwabik, Minnesota was postponed due to extreme cold. The projected high temperatures on race day was below the required temperature to hold a high school ski race of negative four degrees Fahrenheit. The race has been rescheduled for Jan. 14.