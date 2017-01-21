Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – WESTONKA PUBLIC

SCHOOLS

(OFFICIAL PUBLICATION)

5901 SUNNYFIELD RD EAST

MINNETRISTA, MN 55364

ADVERTISEMENT FOR PROPOSALS

The Board of Education, Westonka Public Schools/District #277, will receive sealed proposals on the following Group Health and Welfare Benefits: Dental Insurance Plans Until 12:00 P.M. on February 17, 2017, at OneDigital, 2860 Vicksburg Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55447

Copies of the Request for Proposal, existing labor management agreements, and existing contracts are available free of charge at OneDigital, 2860 Vicksburg Lane N., Plymouth, MN 55447. Proposals should be addressed to David Whitehouse, OneDigital, and the envelope clearly marked to indicate the contents.

No Vendor may withdraw his/her proposal within thirty (30) days after date of opening proposals without the consent of the Board of Education.

Westonka Public Schools reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive informalities in bidding of advertisement. Westonka Public Schools reserves the right to select the proposal which best meets the needs of the Westonka Public Schools pursuant to M.S. 471.6161.

Published in

The Laker

January 21, 2017

644395