Financial Statements – CITY OF MOUND

2017 SUMMARY BUDGET

The purpose of this Report is to provide summary 2017 budget information concerning the City of Mound to interested citizens. The budget is published in accordance with Minn. Stat. 471.6965. This budget is a summary document only; the complete budget may be examined on the city website cityofmound.com or at Mound City Hall, 2415 Wilshire Boulevard, Mound, MN.

The City Council approved this budget on December 13, 2016.

