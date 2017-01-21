Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF MAPLE PLAIN

LEGAL NOTICE

The City Council will hold a public hearing in the Council Chambers at 5050 Independence Street on Monday, January 23, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. to review the following request:

1. Mike Shannon (Owner of Total Auto Sale), (Applicant) requests that the City consider the following action for the property located at 5330 US Highway 12 (PID No. 24-118-24-34-0020).

a. A variance to allow reduced setbacks from US Highway 12, along the north, east and west property lines and to allow a reduction in the requisite parking stall size and drive aisle width.

The items highlighted above may have a direct or indirect effect on your property. All persons wishing to be heard with reference to these applications will be given the opportunity at this meeting. Written comments can be directed to City Hall, 5050 Independence Street, Maple Plain, MN 55359. Plans are available for review at the City Office.

CITY OF MAPLE PLAIN Robert Schoen,

By City Council

City Administrator

Published in

The Pioneer

January 21, 2017

644417