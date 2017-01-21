Ordinances – CITY OF SHOREWOOD

ORDINANCE NO. 536
AN ORDINANCE TITLED LICENSE, PERMIT, SERVICE CHARGES AND MISCELLANEOUS FEES
THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SHOREWOOD, MINNESOTA, ORDAINS AS FOLLOWS:
Section 1. Section 1301.02 of the Shorewood Code of Ordinances is hereby amended as follows:
CITY OF SHOREWOOD
LICENSE, PERMIT, SERVICE CHARGES AND MISCELLANEOUS FEES
Section 1. Change the Sanitary Sewer and Stormwater Management Utility Rates as follows:
Section 2. This ordinance is effective for billings beginning in April, 2017 and upon publication.
ADOPTED BY THE CITY COUNCIL of the City of Shorewood, Minnesota this 9th day of January, 2017.
ATTEST: Scott Zerby, Mayor
Jean Panchyshyn, City Clerk
Published in
The Laker
January 21, 2017
643484
