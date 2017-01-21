School Board – ORONO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 278

CONDENSED MINUTES OF A REGULAR MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION HELD ON DECEMBER 12, 2016

The regular meeting of the Board of Education of Orono Independent School District No. 278 was held on Monday, December 12, 2016 and called to order by board chairman at 7:00 pm.

Present: Bob Tunheim

Martha Van de Ven

Dick Lewis

Mike Bash

Sarah Borchers

Laura Wallander

Karen Orcutt

Tom Stringer

John Morstad

UPON MOTION by Martha Van de Ven seconded by Dick Lewis, the consent agenda was approved as follows:

– approved the minutes of the regular board meeting from November 14, 2016

– approved the long term leave of absence for Erin Murray, special education teacher, at Orono High School, effective February 3, 2017 through June 8, 2018.

– approved the appointment of Kathleen Underdahl, as special education paraeducator, at Orono Intermediate School, effective November 28, 2016.

– approved the appointment of Shelly Sabourin, as head cook at Orono Schumann Elementary School, effective December 12, 2016.

– approved the resignation of Tammy Hobbs, head cook at Orono Schumann Elementary School, effective December 2, 2016.

– approved the assignment of Samantha Steele, as recreation assistant for Orono Community Education, effective December 19, 2016.

– accepted donations totaling $23,793.44

– approved September and October 2016 treasurers report

– approved October and November 2016 electronic fund transfers

– approved individual employment contracts for 2016-2017 school year for Director of Human Resources, Director of Special Services, Director of Learning & Accountability, Mobile Device Specialist (2), Community Education Program Assistant, Community Education Aquatics Coordinator, Community Education Community Ed Director (partial year) and the Payroll Manager contract for the 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 school years

– approved bill vouchers 19711-197366, EP register 8005092-8005145, control pay advance vouchers 4333-4369 and office check 7863.

Motion Carried.

5. Superintendents Report on Excellence

6. Board Members Questions and Comments

7. Community Members Questions and Comments

No members came forward.

8. Old Business

A. Other Old Business as Necessary

No other business was brought forward.

9. New Business

A. Truth In Taxation – 2017 School Property Tax Levy for fiscal 2017-2018 -(Action)

Business Directors, Mr. Thomas Stringer and John Morstad, conducted the annual truth in taxation public hearing and presented the recommendation.

Highlights include the following items:

The total levy will increase 11.76% over last years levy.

This is the second year of the phase-in for the Long Term Facilities Maintenance levy. There is one more year before it is fully implemented. This is important revenue, previously only available to the largest districts, to maintain our facilities.

More state aid was provided for Operating Capital (a rarity these days) resulting in some tax relief for local districts.

The Student Achievement Levy will be phased out completely next year. It was a limited version of the old general education levy that was in place prior to 2003.

Although Health and Safety is now part of LTFM, there will be adjustments flowing through for projects in 2015-16. We did our HS bleachers and upgraded the fire alarm system at the MS.

The Finance and Facilities Committee has reviewed the levy and is in agreement

UPON MOTION by Dick Lewis, seconded by Sarah Borchers, the Board of Education accepted the final 2016 payable 2017 property tax levy as presented and direct the Clerk to certify to the Hennepin County Auditor in the amount of $16,477,392.20.

Motion Carried.

B. Resolution for the Sale of Building Bonds (Action) ROLL CALL VOTE

Greg Crowe from Ehlers presented a report regarding the building bonds. Business Director John Morstad requested the Board approve the sale of general obligation bonds to finance this project.

Member Michael Bash introduced the following resolution and moved its adoption:

RESOLUTION PROVIDING FOR THE SALE OF GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS, SERIES 2017A; AND COVENANTING AND OBLIGATING THE DISTRICT TO BE BOUND BY AND TO USE THE PROVISIONS OF MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 126C.55 TO GUARANTEE THE PAYMENT OF THE PRINCIPAL AND INTEREST ON THESE BONDS

BE IT RESOLVED by the School Board of Independent School District No. 278 (Orono Public Schools), Minnesota, as follows:

1. Bond Authorization. The School Board has determined that it is necessary and expedient up to $27,390,000 General Obligation School Building Bonds, Series 2017A.

2. Sale. The District has retained Ehlers & Associates, Inc. (Ehlers) in Roseville, Minnesota, as its independent municipal advisor for the Bonds. Ehlers is authorized to solicit proposals in accordance with Minnesota Statutes, Section 475.60, Subdivision 2(9). If the issuance of the Bonds is approved, the School Board shall meet at the time and place specified in the Official Statement to receive and consider proposals for the purchase of the Bonds.

3. Official Statement; Negotiation of Sale. Ehlers is authorized to prepare and distribute an Official Statement and to open, read and tabulate the proposals for presentation to the Board.

4. Minnesota School District Credit Enhancement Program. (a) The District hereby covenants and obligates itself to notify the Commissioner of Education of a potential default in the payment of principal and interest on the Bonds and to use the provisions of Minnesota Statutes, Section 126C.55 to guarantee payment of the principal and interest on the Bonds when due. The District further covenants to deposit with the Registrar or any successor paying agent three (3) days prior to the date on which a payment is due an amount sufficient to make that payment or to notify the Commissioner of Education that it will be unable to make all or a portion of that payment. The Registrar for the Bonds is authorized and directed to notify the Commissioner of Education if it becomes aware of a potential default in the payment of principal or interest on the Bonds or if, on the day two (2) business days prior to the date a payment is due on the Bonds, there are insufficient funds to make that payment on deposit with the Registrar. The District understands that as a result of its covenant to be bound by the provision of Minnesota Statutes, Section 126C.55, the provisions of that section shall be binding as long as any Bonds of this issue remain outstanding.

(b) The District further covenants to comply with all procedures now and hereafter established by the Departments of Management and Budget and Education of the State of Minnesota pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 126C.55, subdivision 2(c) and otherwise to take such actions as necessary to comply with that section. The chair, clerk, superintendent or business manager is authorized to execute any applicable Minnesota Department of Education forms.

The motion for adoption of the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by Member Dick Lewis and upon vote being taken thereon, the following voted in favor thereof:

Laura Wallander, Mike Bash, Martha Van de Ven, Bob Tunheim, Dick Lewis and Sarah Borchers

and the following voted against the same:

none.

whereupon the resolution was declared duly passed and adopted.

C. Contracting Emergency Resolution Intermediate School Elevator (Action) ROLL CALL VOTE

Business Director Thomas Stringer presented a resolution which identifies emergency circumstances that exist to authorize District staff to proceed with replacement of the Intermediate School elevator as soon as possible.

Member Dick Lewis introduced the following resolution, waived the reading and moved for its adoption:

Resolution Determining the Existence of a Contracting Emergency

WHEREAS, the Elevator at the Intermediate School has failed;

WHEREAS, District staff has determined that the Elevator cannot be repaired, but must be replaced at a cost estimated to exceed $100,000:

WHEREAS, the Elevator provides the only means of non-stair access to the second floor of the Intermediate School building;

WHEREAS, a segment of the student population is non-ambulatory, and must be able to utilize an elevator to access the second floor of the building;

WHEREAS, it is essential that elevator access to the second floor be restored as soon as possible to assure that non-ambulatory students continue to be provided educational services as required by law; and

WHEREAS, given the estimated cost of the Elevator replacement, staff has advised the Board that if the replacement were put out to public bid it may take two months to effect the work;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the School Board of Independent School District No. 278, Orono:

1) The School Board hereby determines, based on the facts contained herein, that an emergency circumstance exists whereby it is entitled to dispense with any and all public bidding and contracting requirements in State law, including but not limited to those set forth in Minn. Stat. Sections 123B.52 and 471.345.

2) District staff and consultants are authorized and directed to proceed to retain a firm and proceed to contract to replace the Intermediate School Elevator, which contract shall be brought back to the Board for its ratification.

The motion for the adoption of this Resolution was duly seconded by Sarah Borchers and upon vote being taken thereon, the following voted in favor the Resolution:

Laura Wallander, Mike Bash, Martha Van de Ven, Bob Tunheim, Dick Lewis and Sarah Borchers

and the following voted against the same:

None.

whereupon said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted.

D. Other New Business as Necessary

No other business was brought forward.

The next regular meeting is Monday, January 9, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. in the District Office Assembly Room.

UPON MOTION Martha Van de Ven by seconded by Laura Wallander the meeting was adjourned at 8:18 pm.

Motion carried.

Robert Tunheim, Chair Michael Bash, Clerk

Published in

The Pioneer

January 21, 2017

643051