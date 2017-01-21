Warmer weather creates issues for Nordic skiiers

By Sarah Reinhardt

FOR THE LAKER

Mother Nature has not been friendly to the MWHS Nordic Ski team. After the Christmas downpour of rain, the Cross Country Ski courses that rely on natural snow closed their trails. The conference race schedule for Jan. 10 at Como Park Golf course in St. Paul was canceled due to poor trail conditions. Despite the new snow that fell early in the week, it came a little too late for groomers to work the new snow into the icy trail bed.

In lieu of the conference race, the team participated in the Hoigaards/Minnesota Youth Ski League Sprint Relays at Theodore Wirth Park in Minneapolis on Jan. 11. Wirth Park is one of the few locations in the Twin Cities area that has man-made snow for cross country skiing. The race format was a two-person 6 kilometer skate relay. After each 1 kilometer loop, the skiers tagged off with their teammate. The sprint relay race format was an enjoyable diversion to the traditional 5 kilometer individual race. In the juniors division, the dynamic duo of senior Noah Brammer, and sophomore Charlie Reinhardt came out on top winning a pie for their efforts.

On Jan. 14, the White Hawk racers competed in the rescheduled Mesabi East Invite in Biwabik, Minnesota. Over 750 high school skiers raced that day. The MWHS boys team took 20th place out of 44 teams entered. Senior Noah Brammer came in an impressive sixth place individually out of 111 skiers in the skate portion of the race. Even though the girls team was missing two of their top skiers, they were able to field a full team and participate in this race. The boys and girls team is looking forward to their conference meet on Friday, Jan. 27 at Baker Park Reserve in Maple Plain.