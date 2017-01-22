DNR uses fish work groups to gain advice, input

Each year, groups of volunteers that together total 79 people gather two to three times a year to discuss topics like fisheries research, fish population and harvest trends, fishing regulations and stocking – all important to how the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources manages fish.

“The information exchange we have with these work groups is a critical way the DNR gets citizen input about the direction of fisheries management in Minnesota,” said Don Pereira, DNR fisheries chief. “We sincerely appreciate these folks stepping forward to serve.”

The groups now have 24 new members spread among individual groups for bass, catfish, panfish, walleye, and one that focuses on both northern pike and muskellunge. Each group has about 15 people including DNR staff and they are advisory and do not make decisions on policy or fish management.

The DNR selected members through an open application process this past fall from about 90 applications between all five groups. Members were chosen to reflect the range of public interests – such as recreation, economics, water quality, habitat – as well as geographic distribution around the state.

Names of committee members are listed at www.mndnr.gov/fishgroups.