Hennepin County opens Citizen Academy enrollment

by CHRISTIAAN TARBOX

Sun POST Newspapers

Hennepin County is opening enrollment for its annual Citizens Academy series of civic engagement classes.

The free, eight-week course that offers citizens a chance to learn more about the inner workings of county government and its various departments is now open for registration, with the first weekly class set to begin March 16.

Citizens Academy allows participants to visit county facilities, meet with government leaders and workers and more. The sessions are as follows, with course locations in parentheses:

• Week 1: March 16, Hennepin County Board, budget, property assessing (Minnetonka)

• Week 2: March 22, Community works, environment and energy (Minneapolis)

• Week 3: March 29, Health and medical services (Minneapolis)

• Week 4: April 19, public defender’s office, county attorney’s office, Fourth Judicial District Court (Minneapolis)

• Week 5: April 26, Human services (Brooklyn Center)

• Week 6: May 3, Corrections and Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office (Plymouth)

• Week 7: May 10, Transportation and emergency management (Medina)

• Week 8: May 17, Information technology, facility services, elections, workforce development, volunteering (Minneapolis)

Participants must be at least 18 years of age to join the free course. To register, visit citizensacademyspring2017.eventbrite.com, or call 612-348-5130 for more information.