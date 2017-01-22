Mound moves forward with Serenity Hills

By Nicole Brodzik

[email protected] Jeff Bergquist was sworn into the Mound City Council on Jan. 10 (submitted photo)

The Mound City Council welcomed in Councilmember Jeff Bergquist at its first meeting of the year on Jan. 10, as well as swearing in Mayor Mark Wegscheid and Councilmember Ray Salazar.

Bergquist was elected to his first term on the council in November. Wegschied was elected to his second term as mayor in that same election, and Salazar into his third term as councilman.

The group, which also includes Councilmembers Jennifer Peterson and Kelli Gillispie, got to work right away on approving the preliminary plat for the Serenity Hills project. The development will be home to a retirement condominium community on a parcel of land shared by Mound and Minnetrista on Halstead Bay. The development will be home to five buildings for a total of 60 units, as well a beach house for recreational activities. The rezoning request was granted by the council back in October which allowed for the apartments to be built.

During the public hearing, one variance that is was part of the preliminary plat came up in discussion was about a fence being built to create screening for an neighboring property.

The variance allows for a six-foot fence to be built on the property, with an eight-foot portion to be added for the area near the middle of the neighboring home to the an area on the deck. The additional two feet of fencing will create more screening for the home.

“I don’t save any money going 6, 8, 4 feet,” Anderson said. “On the whole height issue, I think in 24, 14 months, you’re going to have greenery engulf that fence. What you see today is not what you’re going to see in a couple years.”

Mound resident Lauryn Grinde had questions about who would be keeping up the appearance of the fence.

“Obviously going to need some upkeep on that,” she said. “Would it be Serenity hills or the families?”

Serenity Hills developer Dan Anderson said that because the side of the fence facing the existing homes would be the responsibility of those homeowners.

“We’ll put it up and paint it one time,” Anderson said. “We’re granting an easement for the neighbors. That fence is their property, because it’s on their land. We’ll maintain our side, they have to maintain theirs.”

Wegscheid said he was pleased with the progress Anderson and his development group, D.J. Anderson Design Group and Winsted Investment LLC, have made with neighbors to help get the process moving and keep everyone happy.

“I think through everything I’ve heard you’ve really gone above and beyond and really spent the time with the neighbors to do what needs to be done,” Wegscheid said. “This simple, one little fence thing, is a testament to your willingness to make it work.”

The council approved the preliminary plat unanimously. The next Mound City Council meeting will be on Jan. 24 at 7 p.m.