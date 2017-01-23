Lee Gualtieri, age 55 of Maple Plain, passed away on January 16, 2017 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Longtime employee of Wells Fargo Mortgage.
Preceded in death by parents, Daniel and Marilyn Gualtieri.
Survived by loving wife of 33 years, Theresa; son, Brian (Jacquie) and daughter, Ashley; brother, David and sister, Gina (Scott) Andrus.
Memorial service was held at First Presbyterian Church, in Maple Plain on Saturday, January 21, 2017. Memorials preferred to First Presbyterian Church.
Lee Gualtieri
Lee Gualtieri, age 55 of Maple Plain, passed away on January 16, 2017 after a courageous battle with cancer.