Lee Gualtieri, age 55 of Maple Plain, passed away on January 16, 2017 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Longtime employee of Wells Fargo Mortgage.

Preceded in death by parents, Daniel and Marilyn Gualtieri.

Survived by loving wife of 33 years, Theresa; son, Brian (Jacquie) and daughter, Ashley; brother, David and sister, Gina (Scott) Andrus.

Memorial service was held at First Presbyterian Church, in Maple Plain on Saturday, January 21, 2017. Memorials preferred to First Presbyterian Church.