Minnetrista/St. Boni Police Report (1/8-1/13)

Sunday, Jan. 8

A resident on Tower Street was advised to turn down her music after a complaint was received.

A 29-year-old St Bonifacius male was arrested for domestic assault on Tower Street.

Construction workers on Red Oak Lane were advised to stop as they were violating a city ordinance.

Approximately $100 in change was reported stolen from a home on North Arm Drive.

Officers responded to an appliance fire on Willow Court. The dryer was found to be plugged with lint. Nothing else was damaged.

A civil custody issue was reported in St. Boni.

Monday, Jan. 9

Officers responded to a medical on Applegarden Road.

A resident on Glacier Road returned home to find lights on. Officers checked the home. There was no sign of forced entry and nothing was reported missing.

Officers responded to a fire alarm on Steiner Street. There was no fire.

A tailgating complaint was reported at Main Street and Highway 7.

A Mayer motorist struck a deer on County Road 110W. He was not injured.

Officers were called to a medical on Hunters Court.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Minor injuries were reported in a 2-car accident in the 4600 block of County Road 92. Another motorist, trying to avoid these vehicles, went into the ditch.

A Minnetrista resident reported someone used her bank card information to charge $370 at an Apple store in Minneapolis.

Officers responded to a medical on Enchanted Lane.



Wednesday, Jan. 11

A motorist was cited for being parked facing traffic on Halstead Avenue after a complaint was received.

A delivery person found an open door at a home on Covey Lane. Contact was made with the home owner and there was no problem.

A concerned caller reported a child was being held while in a moving vehicle on Highway 7.

A caller on Yellowstone Trail reported she may have heard gun shots.

Thursday, Jan. 12

A civil property issue was reported on North Arm Drive.

A child protection case is being investigated in Minnetrista.

A complaint was received of a motorist driving erratically on Highway 7. The Waconia male was stopped and showed no sign of impairment.

A Minnetrista male reported he sold a $300 item online but never received payment after the item was shipped.

Officers responded to a medical on Cherrywood Court.

Friday, Jan. 13

A residential burglary is being investigated in the 3700 block of Woodland Cove Parkway. Building material was stolen from the home under construction.

A trailer was reportedly tampered with overnight on Woodland Cove Parkway.

A 911 call on Hermitage Trail was found to be accidental.