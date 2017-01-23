Orono Community Education offers new classes

Orono Community Education has many exciting, upcoming classes coming up this winter and spring.

Those interested in the classes can register online at www.oronocommunityed.com or call 952-449-8350.

Copies of the Winter-Spring brochure are available at the Community Education office (705 Old Crystal Bay Rd. N. Long Lake), the Discovery Center (5050 Independence Street, Maple Plain), and other locations throughout the community.

View an electronic version of the brochure with full class details at www.oronocommunityed.com.



Adult Enrichment



Paint Night!: Sign up for Paint Night with local artist, Kevin Kluever! Kevin will walk you through a painting, from start to finish, in two and a half hours. This class is great for individuals of all artistic abilities! Come to class with an 11” x 14” canvas board. Paint and brushes will be provided.

Wednesday, Feb. 15 from 6:30 – 9 p.m. Discovery Center in Maple Plain, Rm 201. Fee: $39

Beginner Stained Glass Window: Come ready to create a beautiful stained glass window approximately 8” x 10” in size. The copper foil technique will be taught, from cutting to assembly. The first night focuses on choosing a pattern and discussing colors of glass, equipment and layout. Tool kits available during the class. Glass and tools are available to purchase from the instructor.

Tuesdays, Feb. 21 – Mar. 14 from 6:30 – 9 p.m. Discovery Center in Maple Plain, Rm 202. Fee: $95

Fused Glass Small Plate: Create a unique small plate (no larger than 8”x 8”), decorative panel or set of 4 coasters while learning the process of cutting, assembling and fusing glass! Perfect for beginners as well as experienced fusers! Instructors will be available to demonstrate technique, explain the process and help with your design! The glass used is food safe. $15 supply fee payable to the instructors at class. Due to the fusing cycle, participants will have to return to the studio 1-2 weeks after the class to pick up their project.

Thursday, Feb. 23 from 6:30 – 9 p.m. Discovery Center in Maple Plain, Rm 202. Fee: $25

Beginner Indoor Cycling: Have you been wanting to try a new type of workout or wondered what this new cycling craze is all about? This class is geared toward beginners looking to learn about indoor cycling and also get a great workout! The instructors will teach you proper bike set-up, how to turn the bike and how to ride standing up. After this 4 or 8-week introductory course, you’ll be ready for more advanced cycling classes.

Thursdays, Feb. 2 – 23 from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. Pedal Wild in Long Lake. Fee: $49



Graduation Party Planning 101 – Tips and Tricks: Do you have a son or daughter graduating this spring? Are you already thinking about his or her graduation party and are overwhelmed with where to start? Spend an evening with Jennifer Arends, local event planner, to hear about the latest trends in the graduation party scene, where to get the best local prices for rental needs, and how to plan your party without losing sleep! Now is the time to get a jump-start on this important planning!

Thursday, Feb. 23 from 7 – 8:30 p.m. Orono Intermediate School Media Center. Fee: $15



The Next Road Ahead – Healthy Aging Retreat: Join us for a full day retreat for thriving in life after age 50. The day will include six great workshops, two exercise classes, two healthy nutrition classes plus time to connect with others who are also thinking about the road ahead! We’ll start our day with Tai Chi followed by a nutrition discussion as we make healthy smoothies. There will also be a choice of yoga or a hike in the woods and another nutrition discussion after lunch. There will be learning topics throughout the day that include finding purpose, 50+ travel, aging myths and realities, brain health, building social networks, mindfulness, resources and more!

Friday, Mar. 3 from 8 am – 6:30 p.m. Camp Ihduhapi in Loretto. Fee: $69

Youth Enrichment

Olympic Fencing: Fencing is a vigorous sport that requires and develops stamina, quick reactions, speed, accuracy of movement and excellent coordination. It utilizes natural body movements to create simple and effective self-protection techniques with the sword. Attacking, defense, timing and intense tactics are all integrated into this beginning class. Whether you are fencing for a good workout or gaining points for the Olympics, fencing is fun for the whole family.

Tuesdays, Feb. 7 – Mar. 21 from 6 – 7 p.m. Orono Middle School Cafeteria. Fee: $90

Robotic Builders: Battlebots: Let the battles begin! Designed by the experts at MIT, LEGO® WeDo Robotics’ unique system teaches students about simple machines, engineering, programming and so much more. In this camp, students will construct a catapult, ninja star, tank, battle axe, crossbow, battering ram, and fighter plane and more! Please bring a nut-free snack and beverage.

Friday, Feb. 17 from 9 am – 12 p.m. Orono Intermediate School Media Center. Fee: $43

Sparkly, Glittery Art: Do you love art? How about paint and glitter? In this wildly creative class, we’ll draw, paint and collage using glitter, sequins and gems to make our artwork sparkle. We’ll also make a beautiful and sparkling clay art piece.

Tuesday, Feb. 21 from 9 am – 3 p.m. Intermediate School, Rm 123. Fee: $89

