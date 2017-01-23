Westonka girls hockey extends winning streak to 8

Westonka girls varsity hockey extends winning streak to eight games and moved into to first place in Wright County. Led by captains Liz Schepers leading the league with 27 goals and 41 points, Ellie Burris leading with 19 assists and 25 points, and goalie Emma Polusny leading the league in wins at 12 and second in save percentage at .950. The White Hawks have been on a roll.

On Dec. 22, in their first meeting ever, Westonka defeats sixth ranked Delano 2-1 in overtime. Delano took a first period lead and outshot Westonka 14-6 and ended the period up 1-0. The White Hawks came out much faster and more aggressive in the second period and Schepers tied the game at 1-1 assisted by Brooke Pioske. The game intensity continued to grow and the goal tending on both sides was very good. Polusny was at her best and kept the game tied until over time stopping 44 shots. Thirty seconds into overtime Burris retrieved a loose puck from a strong defensive play by Pioske and fed Schepers streaking down the left side of the rink with a saucer pass that went over the forwards and right to Schepers who made a quick move on the defense and a smooth move on the goalie for the game winner.

Starting 2017 with a home game against Hutchinsonon Jan. 6, Hutch took a 2-0 lead into the third period on a fast paced game in which the White Hawks could not find the back of the net in the first two periods even though they outshot the Tigers 21-19. The third period with some line adjustments, the White Hawks dominated.

Out shooting the Tigers 13-7. Schepers scored an unassisted goal to get it to 2-1 and then scored again with an assist by Burris to tie the score. Then came Sydney Hules with the game winner. The goalie came out of the net to pass the puck down to its forwards trying to catch the White Hawks on a line shift but Hules flew down the ice to intercept the puck and with a quick release beat the goalie through the five hole to win the game.

Friday, Jan. 13, seventh ranked New Prague came to town tied for 1st place in the conference with the White Hawks. Polusny, again, was at her best and earned her third shutout of the year and Schepers scored first assisted by Maddie Niederer to take a 1-0 lead into the second. Niederer scored to make it 2-0 on a rebound from Tatum Anderson and Burris. Emily Schepers scored by winning a battle in front of the net and putting her shot over the goalie for a 3-0 lead assisted by Pioske and Abbie Dierbeck. All three lines played strong and the defense played great.

On Jan. 17, the White Hawks win over Litchfield 5-0. Schepers started the scoring on a tip in from a shot from Dierbeck to take the lead.

Schepers scored a second goal assisted by Pioske that was followed by Niederer scoring to make it a 3-0 lead on a power play assisted by Ellie Burris and Schepers. Schepers scored her hat trick assisted by Emily Schepers to take a 4-0 lead. Burris finished off the scoring on a power play assisted by Schepers and Niederer. An outstanding game by Liz Schepers getting five points and Emma Polusny posting her fourth shutout and stopping all 18 shots faced. Next up, Holy Family and Orono.