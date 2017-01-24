Florence M. Yule, age 94, of Mound, passed away January 24, 2017.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Norman Yule.

She is survived by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

She was a long time employee of Tonka Toys and a faithful member of St. John’s Lutheran.

A service will be held Monday, January 30 at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2451 Fairview Lane, Mound, MN, with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Interment to follow. Huber Funeral Homes, (952)472-1716, www.huberfunerals.com