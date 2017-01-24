Announcements

Florence M. Yule

Florence M. Yule, age 94, of Mound, passed away January 24, 2017.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Norman Yule.
She is survived by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
She was a long time employee of Tonka Toys and a faithful member of St. John’s Lutheran.
A service will be held Monday, January 30 at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2451 Fairview Lane, Mound, MN, with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Interment to follow. Huber Funeral Homes, (952)472-1716, www.huberfunerals.com

