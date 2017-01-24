MLK Day at the Westonka School District

By Lorrie Ham

FOR THE LAKER Hilltop Primary School

Students throughout the Westonka School District spent the school day on Monday, Jan. 16, celebrating the life and dreams of Martin Luther King Jr. Superintendent Kevin Borg noted that each school honored the civil rights leader’s legacy through a variety of programming, creative projects and service to others.

“I was very impressed with the intentional efforts made at each of our schools to engage with students to help them understand Dr. King’s legacy and the importance it holds in our daily lives and community,” Borg said. “We are motivated to do our part to ensure that his words and his dream live on in the hearts and minds of our young people.”

Mound Westonka High School

At Mound Westonka High School, a school-wide assembly opened with a speech from senior Tiffany Nguyen, who spoke to students about the man behind the message of “I Have a Dream.” Nguyen challenged the students to see diversity as strength and to recognize each other for differences in ethnicities and backgrounds. She challenged students to see a better school, see a better world and see what is unique about us all. Students and staff then turned their attention to a video created and produced by senior Grant Sterne.

Eighth-grader Josh Nkhata, sophomores Nicholas Drilling and Asha Martel, and seniors Ryann Beyer and Hunter Ellis, that was a powerful original spoken word piece. Junior Zach Riffle delivered a strong closing message regarding Dr. King’s “profound impact” on our society.

“I was proud of our student body who came together to create an assembly in honor of Martin Luther King and his dream,” Principal Mark McIlmoyle said. “It was a wonderful reminder of the importance of tapping into students for their own creativity and collaboration to produce something special, and a wonderful tribute to Dr. King.” Rescue bags made by MWHS students

Riffle invited all White Hawks to work together as one school to complete a community service learning project that was inspired by King’s message of helping others. As part of the DECA “Because I said I would” project, MWHS made a promise to package 340 “rescue bags.”

The bags were packed with snacks and water to help local police, fire, EMTs and public works employees in the Mound, Minnetrista and St. Boni area through some long hours this winter. Each bag included an appreciative personal note from a student.

The DECA “Because I said I would” project is a year-long chapter project with a goal of helping people leave the world a tiny bit better than how they found it.

Senate Advisor Jamie Harms was also proud of her students’ efforts.

“The students worked for almost two months on the planning and rehearsing of this assembly, taking their ideas and blending them together to create a really meaningful and moving day,” she said. “When you take a step back and look at the impact that the words, the video, and the service project can have on our community, you can’t help but be proud to be White Hawks and proud to work for such a great school district. It was a really great day to be a White Hawk.”

Hilltop Primary School

Students and staff at Hilltop Primary School took the opportunity to serve others by welcoming Many Hands Many Meals, based in Excelsior, to their school on Monday. Many Hands Many Meals (formerly KAH-WM) is a volunteer-driven organization committed to inspiring, engaging, and educating people, starting with children, by packaging life-saving meals that ease world hunger.

With the help of the Mound Westonka Rotary and a host of volunteers, the students packed over 23,000 meals for children and families in need.

“Every student at Hilltop had the opportunity to help pack, sort, label, seal and weigh food to be shared with others,” Principal Michael Moch said. “We had exceptional help from parent volunteers, our local Rotary and high school students to help make the day an outstanding success.”

Shirley Hills Primary School

In recognition of the holiday, kindergartners at Shirley Hills Primary Shirley Hills Primary School

School talked about discrimination and worked together to determine what is fair and unfair. They learned about King’s dream of bringing people together. Each student colored a picture of his or her own dream on a piece of card stock. All the pictures were tied together to form a class “dream quilt.”

Leanna Koepp’s kindergartners used “The Crayon Box” story as an analogy for differences.

“We are a box of crayons each one of us unique,” the story reads. “But when we get together the picture is more complete.”

First-graders in Tami Schmitz’s class read “Martin’s Big Words” and talked about the same and different, using an analogy of whole brown and white eggs, versus cracked eggs – they are all the same on the inside. Each grade level worked on special activities to celebrate King’s accomplishments and the impact he had on his community and the world.

“Our students learned about Martin Luther King Jr. and connected to our community with a variety of projects,” Principal Scott Eidsness said.

Grandview Middle School

Students at Grandview Middle School talked about MLK and why he is considered an “upstander” – a person who stands up for his or her beliefs. Students learned how they could be upstanders, acting to make a positive change and having the courage to stand up for what they believe is right, even if others riot or disagree.

“Teachers led a class discussion about how MLK was one of the greatest upstanders in history, constantly acting in a selfless manner and helping people in need due to segregation, racism and more,” Nick David, dean of students said.

Each grade participated in activities related to MLK on a different day, with seventh-graders meeting on Tuesday, sixth-graders meeting on Wednesday and fifth-graders meeting on Friday during an extended Morning Meeting.

Each class watched a video and held classroom discussion.

The entire grade met in the cafeteria to discuss the student climate survey, which students took before the winter break about their feeling about school.