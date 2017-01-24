OMW swim and dive continues hot streak

By DAVID MARQUIS

FOR THE PIONEER Senior Captains: (Left to right) Will Brenton, Charlie Treat, Sol Dworsky and Andy Kileen (missing Alex Schrock) show off the first place trophy after winning the South St. Paul Invitational. (Submitted photo)

The Orono Mound Westonka (OMW) boys swim and dive team posted two more wins last week in leading performances against conference rival Hutchinson and at the South St. Paul Invitational.

Coach Pete Buecher has been experimenting with the relay team line-ups and single event entries to perfect his roster. This has resulted in the boys building on their pool and team record-breaking performance of the prior week.

The squad traveled to Hutchinson on Thursday, Jan 12.

The first race, the 200-yard medley relay had the team of senior Sig Muller and captains Will Brenton and Sol Dworsky with junior Brendon Prentice finishing first. Sophomore Peter Kasner, senior Alec Otteson and sophomore Jack Marquis followed up in the next event, the 200-yard freestyle, with a 1-2-3 performance.

The 200-yard individual medley was won by senior captain Andy Kileen.

OMW had two first place finishes in the 50-yard freestyle with Prentice taking the varsity event and sophomore Drew Mitchellette prevailing in the junior varsity event.

Senior captain Alex Shrock continued to own the one-meter diving competition, finishing first and seventh grader Will Petrie placed third.

Kileen took the 100-yard butterfly with a close second finish by Muller.

Brenton was victorious in 100-yard freestyle and the 500-yard freestyle had Kasner finishing second.

The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Prentice, Kileen, Kasner and sophomore Nick Gauvin posted a win with the relay team of Dworsky, Muller, sophomore Cameron Davison and anchor senior captain Charlie Treat posting second.

Brenton again proved he was not to be beat in the 100-yard backstroke.

OMW had another 1-2-3 finish in the 100-yard breaststroke lead by Prentice, followed by Sherek with freshman Calvin Carrison taking third.

The 400-yard freestyle relay team of junior Harry Graham, Kasner, Kileen and Brenton finished the meet with a first place finish.

“For all the screwing around the boys do at practice, it’s amazing that they even made the bus, but when it comes time to compete, they sure focus and give their best,” Coach Buecher said. “You can’t argue with the outcome. Everyone contributed.”

On Jan. 14, OMW went up against eight other teams at the South St. Paul Invitational, where they served notice with a decisive 182-point lead over second place Benilde St. Margaret. Coach Buecher continued to tinker with his roster and was immediately rewarded in the first race with a win and a pool record by Brenton, Sherek, Kileen and Prentice in the 200-yard medley relay.

Of the 12 events in a swim and dive meet, Orono won nine and finished second in the other three.

Senior captain Schrock took a commanding lead once again in the one-meter diving board with his win.

Senior captains Brenton and Kileen placed first in every event they competed in.

Senior captain Dworsky put up a strong performance and showed little lingering effects from an elbow injury that sidelined him for several weeks.

Senior captain Charlie Treat anchored several underclassman relay teams that racked up points for the win.

Following all of their hard work, the captains were rewarded with a nice piece of hardware at the end of the meet.

“The boys took every relay race and every swimmer scored points. It was a real team effort and an impressive team win, but we can’t let up as we head into the heart of our conference schedule,” Coach Buecher said. “The practice regiment is paying off. The team is working together and supporting each other. I expect that we’ll continue to improve.”