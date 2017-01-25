Orono girls prevail over tough week

By MIKE ANDREW

FOR THE PIONEER Junior Madeline Loder puts up a shot at a game during a week of tough match-ups for the Spartans. (Submitted photo)

“This past week was the toughest week we’ve had this season,” Orono Head Coach Lavesa Glover said after the Lady Spartans wrapped up three games in six days against Edina, New Prague and Kasson-Mantorville.

The Spartan leader was excited after her basketball team finished off three more wins. “Playing such quality opponents back-to-back-to-back can be taxing,” she continued, but she was excited with how the team was “taking every challenge and running with it.”

In Edina, the Spartans matched up with a quality, ranked 4A opponent featuring two seniors committed to play Division 1 basketball next season, 6’2” Annika Jank (Colorado) and 6’5” Bailey Helgren (Kansas).

The Hornets tried to use their height against Orono, but the Spartans were prepared and executed their coach’s defensive game plan with precision.

Natalie Smaron, Orono’s quiet center delivered another clutch performance against Edina, scoring 14 points, grabbing 12 rebounds, two steals and three blocks. For the senior captain it was yet, another, double-double. Smaron has recorded seven “double-doubles” on season and is averaging ten points and fourteen rebounds per game.

Her coach was unrestrained in praising Smaron for bringing great energy and effort to every day. “She is a rebounding machine,” noted Glover, saying Smaron “…is blessed with the ability to read rebounds and come down with strong, tough boards.”

Through 15 games, Smaron leads the state of Minnesota in total rebounds.

At the end of the game, the final score was Orono 62, Edina 49.

Next, the Spartans hosted Wright County East Conference opponent New Prague at home.

While the final score was only 60-49, the Spartans controlled this game from the beginning. Orono sprinted out to a 28-0 lead and never looked back.

New Prague struggled to get anything to drop early, affected, perhaps, by the loss of one of their two senior leaders, Maizie Diehl. Diehl, a terrific scorer was injured diving for a ball in the first minute of the game.

Tori Andrew finished with her fifth double-double of the season and Spartan Madeline Loder topped all scorers with 24 points.

The final game in the stretch was against Kasson-Mantorville.

The Komets are led by senior Kristin Scott, an Iowa State basketball commit.

Kasson-Mantorville was ranked third coming into the game, with Orono fifth and just before tip-off it was announced that both Scott and Orono’s Andrew were named finalists for Minnesota’s Miss Basketball award.

Orono pushed ahead by as many as 18 points in the second half, defending well against the Komet’s sophisticated high-low post offense.

Smaron and Mattea Rice anchored the interior defense. Rice had two blocks and seven rebounds, while Smaron ended with five blocks and 13 rebounds.

Orono’s record was improved to 12-3 with the 69-56 win.

On the offensive end, Orono was paced by twenty-five points from Andrew and thirty-one from Loder. It marked the second time this season that Loder scored 30 or more points in a game.

Next up are games against Eden Prairie and Holy Family.