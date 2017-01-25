White Hawks earn first conference win in two years

BY MARA DRILL

FOR THE LAKER

Mound Westonka High School finished a week of girls basketball with a three game winning streak. The week opened with a conference match on Jan. 10 at home against a tough Watertown team. They played hard and came out strong, but the Royals took control early and never looked back, defeating the White Hawks 62-35. Senior co-captain Ryann Beyer scored the only three-pointer of the game. Scoring was led by senior co-captain Claire White with 17 and sophomore Maya Thurston with 5. This was a well-attended youth night and the team signed autographs at the close of the contest.

On Thursday, Jan. 12, the White Hawks traveled to Dassel Cokato and came out fighting after Tuesday’s loss. White led the team with an impressive 33 points in the exciting 50-43 overtime win. The Hawks battled through the first half, with consistent defense and confidence. At halftime, Westonka headed to the locker room down one 14-15. The second half was up and down with both teams taking the lead throughout the 18 minutes. With 1:39 left in the game, the White Hawks were down six. White made four free throws and to cut the lead to two.

With seconds left, White took it in and tied the game 37 all. In overtime, the White Hawks took control and won the game. Sophomore Jennifer Schaible scored 11 points and the team as a whole protected the ball with only 13 turnovers, compared to the Charger’s 24. Westonka had 25 rebounds led by Thurston (8), Schaible (7) and junior Makenzie Anderson (4). Anderson also had four steals, Thurston with five and White with three, contributing to the team effort of 17 total. Schaible and Junior Abby Wharram each had three assists as the White Hawks used strong and quick passes. This win gave the White Hawks their first conference victory in two years.

The White Hawks finished the week of playing traveling to Patrick Henry High School Jan. 13. The Patriots started strong, but weren’t able to keep up with the White Hawk defense, rebounding and shooting. The JV players were able to finish the game and freshman Emma Mack hit a free throw for her first varsity point. Westonka went 18-22 from the free throw line. Overall, the team ranks seconnd in class AAA at with free points at 71 percent. The final score vs. Patrick Henry was 65-27.

At West Lutheran Monday Jan. 16, Westonka came home with another win 49-37. This was a fast paced, back and forth athletic battle. Sophomore Melissa Christlieb had some impressive post moves including scoring off of an offensive rebound for four total points. White had 17, Schaible had 12, Thurston had 10 and Anderson had 6 points.

The White Hawks have a 6-9 overall record and are 1-3 in the Wright County West conference. See them at home on Thursday, Jan. 19 against Rockford.

“Obviously, Watertown-Mayer is an extremely talented and tough team to play against,” Head Coach Alan Hiebert said. “They are what we aspire to be in the future. We took some important steps in that long process the rest of the week. The grit, determination and fight our entire team displayed against Dassel-Cokato to come back and win on the road to earn a conference victory was a big boost to our team and program.

“The victories against Henry and West Lutheran are direct extensions of the girls’ willingness to compete and their continuing commitment to improve as players. Our players are settling into their roles on the team and they are realizing what they are good at, focusing on doing those things and believing in themselves and their teammates. I’m proud of the progress we’ve made to this point, but we still have a long way to go. But we have definitely begun, and invested in, the journey.”