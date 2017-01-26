Boys basketball falls to Chaska on home court

Noel Mshihiri puts up a shot against Chaska during their match-up on Jan. 10. (Submitted photo)

On Tuesday, Jan. 10, the Spartans boys basketball team hosted the Hawks from Chaska.

Chaska was going to present one of the best challenges for the home squad this year, because the Hawks are considered one of the better teams in Class-4A.

The Spartans started out a little sluggish. The team was not connecting on their shots early in the game, which Chaska took advantage of and built a 12-6 early lead.

Juniors Jarvis Thomas and Max Bjorklund started to hit their shots and the Chaska lead was trimmed to four points at 17–13. Following three consecutive three-point baskets from juniors Thomas Lecy and Griffin Sage, Orono was able to reduce the lead to 25–24.

The game stayed close for the next four minutes with Sage, Thomas and Bjorklund all contributing to the Orono scoring. With the score tied at 32, the Hawks went on a seven-point run to finish the first half with a 39–32 point advantage.

The Hawks came out strong again in the second half and built upon their halftime lead.

Early baskets from senior Jack Anderson and Thomas could not match the great shooting from Chaska. Six minutes into the second half, the Hawks had built a 15-point lead 49–34.

Chaska wasn’t only shooting the ball well, they also were controlling the rebounding.

Mid-way through the half, Orono started to get into a rhythm and slowly started to chip away at Chaska’s lead.

With another Lecy three-pointer and solid scoring from Bjorklund and Thomas, the Spartans had closed the gap to five points, 59–54, with five minutes remaining.

Following three Sage free throws and a lay-up from Bjorklund, the game was tied at 61 with 1:30 left in the contest.

Chaska was able to get a defensive rebound and held the ball until the last seconds.

They were fouled on an inside shot and converted the two free throws with 1.3 seconds left.

A last second half court shot from Bjorklund fell short and the Hawks held on to win, 63-61.

“We did a great job of battling back from a 15-point deficit, but unfortunately they made a play at the end to win. I am hoping we can bounce back against a very good Edina team on Monday, Jan. 16,” Coach Barry Wohler said.

Leading the Spartans in scoring was Bjorklund with 19, followed by Thomas with 16 points. Lecy and Sage each contributed nine points. Thomas led the team in rebounding with 14. Junior Colton Codute led the team in assists with six.