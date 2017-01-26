Spartan wrestlers find victory and defeat in quadrangular dual meet

Orono eighth grader Noah Arneson (138) locks up a cradle in his match versus St. Thomas Academy Friday evening. (Submitted photo)

Orono wrestled in a quadrangular dual meet Friday against St. Thomas Academy, Totino-Grace, and host Robbinsdale Armstrong High School.

In the first dual against St. Thomas Academy, Orono found themselves in a hole, 9-6, after the first three weight classes by leaving 106 open, picking up a forfeit win by David Johnson (113), and dropping a decision at 120.

The Spartans were able to go on a five-bout win streak starting with falls by Jacob Schmid (126) and Henry Beck (132). Noah Arneson (138) then won a 16-0 technical fall to earn five team points and Nick Simafranca pinned his opponent at 1:53 in the first period.

John McCuskey stepped in at 152 and earned an 8-3 decision to put the team score to 32-9.

Orono then lost the next four weight classes bringing the score to 32-27.

Bobby Striggow wrestling at 220 sealed the win with a fall at 0:56. Orono then forfeited in the 285 class to make the final score 38-33.

In the second dual of the evening Orono was easily handled by a perennially tough Totino-Grace squad 12-55.

The Spartan’s only wins were falls by sophomore Simafranca (145) and freshman Danny Striggow (170).

Orono’s final dual of the evening against Robbinsdale Armstrong ended better.

Once again, Orono was open at 106, but Brady Pitts (113) put the Spartans on the board with a 14-9 decision.

After losing at 120, Orono started a four-match winning streak with decisions by Schmid (126) and Henry Beck (132) and falls by Arneson (138) and Simafranca (145).

John McCuskey lost his match at 152, but thrilled the crowd with a late rally headlock throw as time ran out.

Lukas van Dyck (160) and Striggow (170) both earned falls to put the team score at 27-15.

An Orono loss at 182 pushed the score closer to 27-21. However, a quick pin by Bobby Striggow (195) ensured a Spartan victory.

The final score was 33-27.

The Spartans will wrestle their final home dual Thursday, Jan. 18 against Minneapolis Patrick Henry and will travel to the 21-team East Ridge Individual Tournament the following Saturday.