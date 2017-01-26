White Hawks boys take 2 of 3

By Bill Latour

FOR THE LAKER Junior Forward Torsten Lee gets upended by a New Prague player. (Submitted photo)

Three games in four days make a busy week for the boys’ pucksters. But winning two of three, and losing the third in over time is not too shabby.

Against the Orono Spartans, the White Hawks found themselves down by two goals in the first and also in the second period. To their credit, they kept fighting, they kept putting pucks on the net and they eventually tied the game 4-4 midway through the third to force overtime. The overtime did not turn out in their favor, as the Spartans netted the goal for the win.

Both teams play again this Saturday, Jan. 21. It is the annual White Hawks Hockey food drive so plan on coming out, supporting the food drive and watching your White Hawks get revenge on their rivals from Orono. The full day of hockey starts with girls’ hockey at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. followed by the boys at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

In the other two contests, the White Hawks showed how their hard work and team orientated approach can pay off in the win column. Against Minneapolis, the White Hawks used the team approach with five different players scoring goals and six different players netting assists to earn a 5-2 victory. Against New Prague, hard work resulted in the teams’ first short-handed goal of the season and a 6-3 victory.

The JV team mirrored the varsity by losing a one-goal nail-biter to Orono and beating both Minneapolis and New Prague.

“It was a very good week of hockey and I was very proud of the effort the boys showed all week in picking up two wins and coming very close to a third,” Head Coach Doug Runke said. “In the Orono game, we got down early but kept battling back every time. It was a good back and forth game and the effort was there, but also one of those games that mistakes would be the difference and we made a few too many to get the win.

“The next two games we did a good job of getting the lead early in the games and being able to play from in front definitely helped when we got a little flat in the third periods. While we still need to work on finishing off games better, it was great to see the guys rewarded for their hard work with some wins. We rose to the challenge of playing three games in four days and didn’t use being tired as an excuse. Our defensive core in particular has done a great job of contesting opponent shots, minimizing odd man rushes, and adding offense as well.”

Weekly Highlights:

-Senior forward Michael Niederer records two goals and two assists vs. Orono

-Senior defenseman Patrick Kelly records one goal and three assists vs. Minneapolis

-Five different White Hawks score goals in the 5-2 win vs. Minneapolis

-Junior forward Trey Courneya records the team’s first shorthanded goal vs. New Prague