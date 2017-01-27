White Hawks boys split pair of games

BY Tim Boser

The Mound Westonka Boys Basketball team split a pair of games last week at Breck and home against Dassel-Cokato.

Breck started the game on Jan. 10th with heavy full court pressure that put the White Hawks in an early 14-4 hole. The White Hawks battled back to within two points late in the first half with a combination of stronger ball control and timely three point shooting. Coming out of half time, the Mustangs slowly pulled away and won 62-44.

The White Hawks had a balanced scoring attack with five players scoring at least eight points (Jack Kraay – 10 points, Evan Dahl – 9 points, Nico Phommahaxay – 9 points, Julius Orenge – 8 points, Treavon McClennon-Nystrom – 8 points). Isaiah Dempsey and McClennon-Nystrom were strong on the boards with ten and seven rebounds respectively.

“Breck was a very good team with both size and speed,” Head Coach Wade Hokenson said. “Their pressure got to us in the beginning of the game, but once we settled down I thought we were able to get the shots we wanted. Isaiah Dempsey had a tremendous defensive game and was huge on the boards for us.”

In front of a large youth night crowd on Jan. 12, the White Hawks broke out of their scoring slump and beat the Dassel-Cokato Chargers decisively, 61-42. The game stayed close through the first 18 minutes with the White Hawks leading by five at the intermission. The White Hawks raced out of half time to score the first nine points of the second half to take a 14 point lead. Other than a brief scoring burst by the Chargers midway through the second half, the White Hawks dominated the game and won going away. After the game, the players came out of the locker room to sign basketballs for the many youth fans who stayed after to congratulate the players on a great team win.

Julius Orenge led the strong White Hawks scoring attack with 13 points on 57 percent shooting. Also chipping in were Nico Phommahaxay (12 points, 4 rebounds), Evan Dahl (12 points), Jack Kraay (eight points), Treavon McClennon-Nystrom (six points, eight rebounds), Ryan Bunker (four points), Jemeson Sexton (three points), Marshall Boser(three points, five rebounds, two blocks) and Isaiah Dempsey (five rebounds).

Coach Hokenson was very pleased with his team’s performance.

“Our approach leading into the DC game showed the growth this team has made. We were focused and we came out and played aggressive on both ends of the court,” he said. “It was by far the best game we have played this year from start to finish.”

They will play again on Tuesday, Jan. 17 vs. New London-Spicer, Friday, Jan. 20 at Rockford, Tuesday, Jan. 24 vs. Glencoe-Silver Lake and Friday, Jan. 27 at Annandale. All varsity games start at 7 p.m.