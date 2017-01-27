Big Island and Back schedule changes due to weather

< > Skiers prepare for the 2016 Big Island and Back ski race. (Submitted photo)

UPDATE

Due to lack of snow, the official Big Island and Back ski kite, nordic ski and snowshoe event s will not be held Saturday Jan. 28. in Excelsior

There will be an opportunity for hardy souls to be out on the lake. Ski kiters who want to have a fun event can come to the Excelsior Brewing Co. at 10 a.m. to meet with organizer John Klick. Plans will be based on the conditions that day.

For the nordic ski/snowshoe event, anyone who is comfortable being on the lake with minimal snow coverage is welcome to join Race Director Rick Carter for a mass start event at 1 p.m. on the beach for a casual ski around Gideon’s Bay. There is currently a thin layer of snow around most of the bay. Check-in at the Excelsior Brewing Co. between noon-12:30 p.m. to get your free buff and head to the beach by 12:50 p.m.

For those of you who haven’t signed up yet, there is still time. Up until 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, you can register on line. The event will include a fun ski, you can also get a free buff and be eligible for some great prizes.

The event goes to support the Freshwater Society and the ICA Foodshelf.

There will be no refunds. An after-party will be held at the Excelsior Brewing Company featuring live music from Wondercure, awards, prizes and food provided by Joey Novas.

For questions email Rick Carter at [email protected] or visit bigislandandback.com.

Schedule

10 a.m. – Kite Ski check-in and buff pick-up at Brewery

11 a.m. – Kite Ski of some kind. Follow-John Klick

Noon – Nordic/snowshoe Check-in and Buff pick-up at Brewery

12:50 p.m. – Meet Rick at the beach near the lifeguard stand

1 p.m. – Mass Start Stroll around Gideon’s Bay

2 p.m. – Joey Nova’s delivers food

2:30 p.m. – Big Island and Back Party Starts with the Band Wondercure

3 p.m. – Big Island and Back Awards and prize drawing

3:30 p.m. – More Wondercure

8 p.m. – Excelsior Brewing Co. Bands

Grab your skis and snowshoes and join in on the fifth annual Big Island and Back events including a 10K Nordic Ski Dash, Snow Shoe Race and Snow Kite Race, which have been scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Port of Excelsior.

This unique Nordic ski event draws participants from all over the Twin Cities metro. Participants begin at the Port of Excelsior in Excelsior Bay and goes around Orono’s Big Island.

The Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Races will be staggered between 1-2 p.m. Those races will start at Port of Excelsior docks. The course will head out across the bay, around Big Island and back to Excelsior. The Snow Kite Race starts at 11 a.m. with registration at 8 a.m. All snow kite participants will launch from Excelsior Bay.

Rick and Jeanne Carter founded the Big Island and Back Nordic Ski Race in 2012. They became concerned about the number of visitors coming to Excelsior during the winter season while they were living in and running the Bird House Inn on Water Street.

“We noticed the town was packed during the summer and thin in the winter when there were only a few events,” Rick Carter said. “We wanted people to come into the community and shop, eat and drink.”

The Carters, who are avid skiers, thought a Nordic ski event would be perfect for Excelsior after seeing the Book Across the Bay Nordic race that starts in Ashland and ends in Washburn, Wisconsin, and goes across Lake Superior.

The Carters contacted Excelsior’s Brightwater Clothing’s owner Bill Damberg who has been involved in the Book Across the Bay to get the event started.

The Carters, Damberg and 23 other events did an unofficial race in 2012. Damberg said he instantly knew this event would be a hit.

“It’s a great event,” he added. “It gets people out to enjoy winter and enjoying an activity that isn’t highly competitive but is a great way to get outside. Having events in the community are important to building a stronger community.”

The cost is $20 for youth, ages 17 and under, and $40 for adults. All proceeds from the event go to support the ICA Food Self and the Freshwater Society.

The ICA Food Shelf assists low-income families with food distribution and financial and employment assistance in the communities of Hopkins, Minnetonka, Excelsior, Deephaven, Shorewood, Woodland and Greenwood.

Carter said that they decided to partner with the ICA Food Shelf after his wife volunteered there.

“People in the area often assume that others in the area don’t have those type of need, but there are a lot of people who need help,” he said. “We joined with the ICA to help raise awareness.”

In addition they also wanted to help with the preservation of Lake Minnetonka so they partnered with the Freshwater Society that helps promote the conservation, protection and restoration of all freshwater resources in Minnesota.

“Our main goals have been to provide a fun event for families, bring people into the community and raise funds for charity,” Carter said.

An after-party will be held at the Excelsior Brewing Company featuring live music from Wondercure, awards, prizes and food provided by Joey Novas.

Despite the melting ice on Lake Minnetonka, Carter said that the snow from Jan. 24 should help avoid a race cancelation. Still he said if the event were cancelled there would still be an after party for participants to attend.

For more information and to register visit bigislandandback.com.

Contact Paige Kieffer at [email protected]