MWHS Nordic shows off at Baker Park

By Sarah Reinhardt

FOR THE LAKER

The Mound Westonka boys and girls Nordic ski team raced against their conference opponents at a meet held on Jan. 17 at Baker Park Reserve in Maple Plain. Senior captain Noah Brammer placed first in the 5 km race with a time of 15:00. His teammate and fellow captain, junior Matt Humbert, placed second, three seconds behind Brammer. Sophomore Charlie Reinhardt placed fifth with a time of 15:36. Despite having three skiers in the top five, the White Hawks boys finished third overall out of six teams.

The White Hawks Nordic ladies continue to improve by leaps and bounds, posting faster times in each race. Junior Molly Schoephoerster was the top finishing White Hawk with a 5 kilometer time of 21:11. Sophomore captain Liza Rice is recovering from an injury, but will hopefully be back in top form to round out the ladies roster in the next race.

Due to recent unseasonably warm winters, this is the first time in over three years that a high school Nordic race was held at Baker Park. A few days after this race, the trails at Baker Park closed until colder temps can bring more snow. With the January thaw and winter rains, it is likely that the Conference Pursuit Race scheduled for Baker on Friday, Jan. 27 will be rescheduled to a location with man-made snow.