White Hawks take down Minneapolis, East Ridge

The Mound Westonka White Hawks wrestling squad picked up a dual meet win when they traveled to Minneapolis Washburn High School on Wednesday, Jan. 11. The White Hawks defeated the Millers 45-30, in their first section dual of the season.

“It was a nice win in what will be a very balanced section this year,” Head Coach Todd Munsterteiger said. “We’ll start to see where we match up as we wrestle more of the section teams in the coming weeks.”

The White Hawks then traveled to East Ridge High School on Thursday, Jan. 12 to take on the host Raptors as well as White Bear Lake. The White Hawks won a thrilling dual 39-32 over East Ridge, with freshman Ryan Fitz sealing the victory with a third period pin. White Bear Lake proved to be more formidable, downing the White Hawks 57-12.

“Overall it was a good night for us,” said Munsterteiger. “We got a big win and wrestled some tough competition as well. We have a lot of work to do to get better, but I like where we are at right now.”

On Saturday, Jan. 14, The freshmen squad traveled to Apple Valley for the ninth grade league region tournament. The White Hawks placed four wrestlers, with Tyler Stevenson and Ryan Fitz claiming fifth place, Dylan Albert earning fourth place, and Seth Anderson claiming the 138 pound region championship. Anderson earned a spot in the ninth grade league state tourney, which will be held on Feb. 4 in Champlin Park, and becomes the first White Hawk to earn a state berth in three years.

“Seth wrestled a great tourney, and I am excited to see how he will compete at state,” Freshman Coach John Wardlow said.

The White Hawks will return to action on Thursday, Jan. 19 when they travel to Watertown, and will host Annandale-Maple Lake and Minneapolis South on Friday, Jan. 20. Start times are 6 p.m. and 5 p.m., respectively.