Notice of Sales – STEVENS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES INDEPENDENCE

MINI-STORAGE

6250 HIGHWAY 12 WEST MAPLE PLAIN, MN 55359 NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PRIVATE PROPERTY

Stevens Industrial Properties/Independence Mini-storage, here-by publishes notice as required by Minnesota Liens of Personal property in Self-Service Storage Act: Minnesota Statute Sections 514.970 through 514.979 and Minnesota Statue 336.7-210 regarding public sale of property. Listed below to satisfy a landlords lien are all sales for cash to the highest bidder and are considered final. Stevens Industrial Properties/Independence Mini-storage reserves the right to reject any bids. The sale shall commence on February 13, 2017 at Noon online at www.uspowerbid.com, and will close at 7:00 P.M. CST on February 17,2017.

Customer Name – Storage Unit Number(s)

Stanley McLean – Unit #42

The contents, condition and quality of goods in units listed above are unknown to Stevens Industrial properties and were not loaded or inventoried by Stevens Industrial Properties. The units of unknown goods, likely contains such goods as household, business or consumer goods, personal effects, and other similar items.

Published in

The Pioneer

January 28, February 4, 2017

645013