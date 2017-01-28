Orono wrestlers narrowly win final dual meet

Orono junior Bobby Striggow locks up a cradle in his finals match at the East Ridge Ruckus Tournament Saturday evening. (Submitted photo)

Orono hosted their final dual meet of the season against Minneapolis Patrick Henry and finished with just enough to win.

As has been the case for most of the year, Orono started in a deficit by leaving the 106 pound weight class open. However, the Spartans were able to get some wins from their young squad with David Johnson (113) pinning in 2:08 and Jacob Schmid (126) earning a 11-6 decision. Noah Arneson (132) picked up a forfeit and both Henry Beck (138) and John McCuskey (145) pinned to bring the team score to 27-9.

Orono lost the next two weight classes, before Lukas van Dyck (170) was able to earn a fall in the first period. Orono again dropped the next two matches to allow Patrick Henry to come within one point, 33-32.

Junior Bobby Striggow (220) crashed the mat with a forfeit to guarantee a Spartan win as Orono left the last weight class open.

The final score of the dual was 39-38.

The Spartans then traveled to the east side of the Metro for a tournament at East Ridge Saturday and crowned one champion. One other varsity wrestler and seven JV grapplers placed in this increasingly prestigious tournament.

In varsity action, Freshman Jacob Schmid (120) wrestled in arguably the toughest weight class of the day. Schmid opened with a win over Rochester Century’s Owen Pharo 6-4. Schmid then ran into last year’s AA state champion Garrett Vos of Waconia. A loss to Vos put Schmid in the consolation bracket where he won his next match. Schmid finished just out of the medal round by losing to the eventual third place finisher Quinn Christoffersen of South St. Paul. The weight class was won by St. Michael’s 2016 AAA state champion, Patrick McKee with a 5-1 decision over Vos.

Both Henry Beck (126) and Nick Simafranca (145) won their first matches of the day but ran into trouble and were eventually eliminated from the tournament.

Junior captain Lukas van Dyck (152) earned a bye in the first round, but lost his next match to Rochester Century’s Cyris Conklyn 7-0. He battled back in his next three matches with a 5-4 decision, fall in 2:48, and 4-2 decision to earn fifth place honors.

Junior captain Bobby Striggow, wrestling for the first time this year in the 182 pound weight class, cruised to a first place finish, with a first round bye and then three consecutive pins. Striggow’s win in the finals pushed his season record to 25-2.

Seven junior varsity wrestlers earned medals. Noah Arneson (126) led the Spartans with a second place finish by earning two first period falls in the first two rounds. He dropped an 11-4 decision to Nate Gallegos of South St. Paul in the finals. Johnny Harstad (170) also opened with falls in his first two rounds, before being upended in the semifinals by the eventual champion. Harstad pinned Ethan Wegscheider of Somerset, WI in the consolation finals to earn third place.

The other JV place winners included Brady Pitts (113) in fourth, John McCuskey (145) and Jack Liska (152) in fifth and Josh Kovalik (182) and Shea Albrecht (195) in sixth.

The Spartans will next wrestle in Hutchinson on Thursday, before hosting the 16-team Orono Invitation Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 28. Wrestling starts at 9:30 a.m. and finals should start around 5 p.m. The Youth Wrestlers will be hosting a team dual meet tournament Sunday with wrestling starting at 11 a.m.