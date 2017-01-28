Spring Park Planning Commission looking to fill open position

The City of Spring Park has one current vacancy on its advisory planning commission. The planning commission makes recommendations to the city council regarding development issues including variances, commercial and temporary signage, ordinances and city beautification. This is an opportunity for a resident of Spring Park to serve their community and to learn more about municipal government and its functions.

Planning commissioners are appointed by the city council. Most appointments are four-year terms; however, this particular opening is a mid-term vacancy scheduled to expire in 2018. The Spring Park Planning Commission meets the second Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. at City Hall.

Spring Park residents interested in applying for the current opening, or being considered for future opportunities, should complete an application online or at City Hall. Applications received by Feb. 24 will be given first priority for the current opening. For more information, call the City office at 952-471-9051.