Thomas Barton Bell, 85

Thomas Barton Bell, Age, 85 of Mound, Minnesota, passed peacefully on January 13th 2017. Tom was well known in the Aggregate and Readymix circles around the Twin Cities and a longtime member of the Masonry Contractor's Association. Sometimes referred to as the Cowboy due to wearing a trademark Stetson, Tom was a highly respected salesman who knew all aspects of the industry after working there throughout most of his adult life. A woodworking hobbyist he loved having a slice of Santa's workshop in his own basement.

Preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Vier (Rule) Bell; siblings Wendy Bruck, Harry and Linda Bell; granddaughter Kelly Brady Nafus.

Survived by wife Jeanne (Brady) Bell; siblings Richard and Christy Bell; children Bonnie, Bradley (Gina), James (Julie) and Bambi Bell; stepchildren Katy (Michael) Roelofs, Jim (Corrine) Brady, Marie (Tim) LaPlant, Bill (Betsy) Brady, Tom Brady; numerous loving grandchildren; and great grandchildren.

A Remembrance Service to be held at 1pm on 1/18/2017 at Lake Minnetonka Shores, 4515 Shoreline Drive, Spring Park, MN 55384. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ophthalmology Teaching and Research Dept. at the University of Minnesota.