White Hawks win, White honored

BY Tera White

FOR THE LAKER

Mound Westonka girls basketball finish another successful week. The team won their fourth game in a row, against conference rival Rockford, at home on Thursday, Jan. 19. The 53-40 victory was a battle for the White Hawks to maintain the lead against the Rockets. They pulled ahead in the first half heading to the locker room 27-21 and held the lead throughout the close game.

Leading the scoring for the White Hawks were senior co-captain Claire White with 22 points, sophomore Jennifer Schaible had her career high, scoring 20 points, and senior Co- captain Ryann Beyer had five points. Junior Abby Wharram had six assists and five of the eight total team steals. Sophomore Maya Thurston had eight rebounds closely followed by Schaible with seven. Thurston had three total assists. Scoring two each for Westonka were junior Mackenzie Anderson and sophomores Thurston and Melissa Christlieb.

White was nominated as one of 10 girls’ basketball candidates for the Star Tribune Player of the week for Jan. 9-14. The Westonka community rallied support behind their player by voting online. White brought home the title winning the honor with 27 percent of the vote, 5 percent above the closest competitor.

The White Hawks will play at Glencoe Silver Lake on Tuesday, Jan. 24 and home against Annandale on Friday, Jan. 27. Westonka has a 7-9 record with 2-3 in conference. Plan to come out and support the team.

“We accomplished a couple things as a team that are important for our continued development,” Coach Alan Hiebert said. “First, we won our fourth game in a row which is great for the kids to feel continued success. Winning streaks reinforce the idea that our team isn’t a fluke. Secondly, we won a game where we didn’t play very well in stretches. Previously in the season if we encountered stretches of inconsistent play we would really struggle to recover and it cost us some games. Against Rockford we were able to pull ourselves out of bad stretches and play well enough to win. We have a tough stretch of conference games ahead of us in the next few weeks and we’ll have to continue to apply the things we emphasize in practice in order to keep building on our recent success.”