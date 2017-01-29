LTE: Hertaus bill creates questions

To the editor,

The representation of a bill co-sponsored by Rep. Jerry Hertaus (R-33A) to create a mandatory statewide minimum wage seemed somewhat incomplete in the article by Nicole Brodzik on January 21, 2017. Hertaus stated that, “The main thing is fairness.” He argues that existing higher minimum wages are forcing businesses to turn to electronics. That’s a straw man argument. The reason this legislation has come about is because cities like Minneapolis are considering setting a higher minimum wage within its borders, much like Seattle did. The reason individual cities are opting for such a change is because many state bodies have failed to move forward with reasonable minimum wage increases.

The position Hertaus takes on job creation and retention is an echo of the party line. According to the article, he said, “We want to create jobs, not eliminate them.” So far, there is no evidence that raising the minimum wage causes an increase in unemployment or job loss. In fact, a Goldman Sachs analysis of the 13 states which have raised minimum wages found that, “the states where the minimum wage went up had faster employment growth than the states where the minimum wage remained at its 2013 level.”

Jerry Hertaus has co-sponsored a bill which seeks to impose state control over local communities. It’s an odd position for a legislator from the GOP, a party which invariably prefers local control to state or federal oversight. Bear in mind, though, that he voted against HF 92 on May 3, 2013, and against HF2091 on April 10, 2014. Each of those bills was written to raise the minimum wage statewide. The real purpose behind this new legislation surely comes into question.

Stephen A. Miltich

St. Bonifacius