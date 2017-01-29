Minnetrista/St. Boni Police Report (1/15-1/21)

Sunday, Jan. 15

Officers responded to a medical call on Bell Street.

A prowler was reportedly snooping around a storage shed on Sunnyfield Road. He had already left the scene.



Monday, Jan. 16

Officers assisted a woman who fell on the ice outside of a home on Reed Road.

A welfare check was conducted on a Minnetrista female.

A suspicious vehicle was reported on Lee Road.

Tuesday, Jan. 17

A criminal sexual conduct case is being investigated in Minnetrista.



Wednesday, Jan. 18

A Waconia motorist who slowed for traffic at the Kings Point round-about was struck from behind by a St. Boni motorist who was unable to stop. The roadway was slippery at the time.

A St Bonifacius woman reported her garage door opened without her activating it. She was concerned someone else was able to open her door with their device.

Thursday, Jan. 19

A barking dog complaint was received on Glacier Road.

The theft of headphones and other items was reported at Hilltop Primary School. The items were recovered.

A Minnetrista male received a call stating his nephew needed money. It was found to be a scam.

A Minnetrista male was stopped on County Road 110W for having expired tabs. Ridgeview ambulance was summoned to the scene. Marijuana and paraphernalia were located in the vehicle.

A Minnetrista female reported being harassed and threatened by a relative.

Friday, Jan. 20

Officers responded to the 8000 block of County Road 26 where one vehicle had gone onto the ice and two others were in the ditch. No one was injured.

A vehicle that had been abandoned on Main Street was impounded.

A civil matter was reported on Hillview Drive.

A child protection case is being investigated in Minnetrista.

A fire alarm on Eagle Bluff Road was found to be due to burnt food.

A family domestic situation was reported on Glacier Road.

A civil property dispute was reported on Sunnybrook Circle.

A Minnetrista female reported receiving a harassing phone call.



Saturday, Jan. 21

A suspicious person on a bicycle was reported in an alley along Meadow Lane.

Flames were reported inside a porch on a house under construction on Landings Way. They were found to be coming from a salamander heater.